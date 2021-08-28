Instant analysis of Chiefs’ preseason Week 3 win vs. Vikings

The Kansas City Chiefs met the Minnesota Vikings on the gridiron for the first time since the 2019 regular season on Friday. They combined for an exciting matchup, one that saw the Chiefs finishing the 2021 NFL preseason undefeated.

Andy Reid got a quick look at his starters on offense and defense today, sitting them down after just a few series. They both managed some impressive performances, which is encouraging with the season opener just two weeks out.

So what all did we learn about the Chiefs in their final game of the preseason?

Final score: Chiefs 28, Vikings 25

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' starters came alive against the Vikings on Friday. The offense played like a unit-possessed, taking 15 players to score two very different, but equally important touchdowns. They showcased that they can still be the explosive offense that scores quickly, but that they can also take a nice march down the field and score in the red zone. The remainder of the game really was a showcase for many of the players battling tooth and nail to make the 53-man roster. Some of them rose to the occasion, others left questions, and some flat-out disappointed.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: Derrick Gore

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: Shane Buechele

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: Anthony Hitchens

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: Marcus Kemp

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: Armani Watts

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: Marcus Kemp

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Tyreek Hill's 35-yard touchdown against former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs hold Vikings to 2-of-14 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Patrick Mahomes and the offense looked very ready for the regular season tonight. They faced the most starters on defense that they had all preseason. At times they made the Vikings starters look like they were the second- or third-team defense.

Bashaud Breeland probably should have told his defensive coordinator that single coverage with no help against Tyreek Hill is a terrible idea. It was pretty hilarious to see Hill torch Breeland, especially with their pregame chatter.

The offensive line will finish the preseason having not allowed a single sack. They've also been able to get anything that they want in the running game. I don't know how you come out of the preseason thinking that this unit isn't the best it has been during the Patrick Mahomes era.

The broadcasters (Trent Green and Ari Wolfe) seem to have been told by the team that Jody Fortson has done enough to stick on the roster. Unless a team overwhelms the Chiefs with an offer for a player like Blake Bell, I could see the team keeping four tight ends this season.

The Chiefs' starting defense continued to impress tonight, even without Chris Jones on the field. They held Kirk Cousins to 4-of-6 passing for 45 yards, only giving up a field goal to the Vikings starters. That's pretty dang good when you consider their best defender isn't even on the field.

Shane Buechele continued his impressive preseason performance on Friday, earning repetitions with the second-team and third-team offenses. Chad Henne got the day off. Buechele, by all accounts, looked like the second-best QB on the gridiron today behind Mahomes, especially when he played with the second team. He did have a pick-six on a clear miscommunication.

Marcus Kemp had a really solid game, flashing on both offense and special teams. I think he doesn't only deserve a roster spot, but for a player who has been grinding since 2017, he deserves a contract extension.

Derrick Gore continued his strong preseason showing with a 56-yard touchdown reception on a screen pass. I don't know if it was enough to get him a spot on the 53-man roster, but it certainly speaks to the running back depth in Kansas City.

Some defensive linemen really impressed late in the game with Tyler Clark and Austin Edwards making some late-game stops near the goal line. They're long shots to make the 53-man roster, but if they clear waivers, these are guys who could prove to be solid depth on the practice squad for the Chiefs.

Devon Key, Dorian O'Daniel, Tim Ward, Darius Harris and Chris Lammons were all out on the field very late in the fourth quarter of preseason Week 3. That tends to not be a good sign when it comes to chances of making the 53-man roster.

Daurice Fountain helped ice the game with an onside kick recovery on special teams. His showing up in that facet of the game could be very important for his 53-man roster chances.

Up next

The NFL essentially gets a bye week ahead of the start of the 2021 NFL season. Brett Veach, Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs' coaching and front office staff will deliberate to trim their roster down to 53 players. After roster cuts the team will turn their attention to the regular season. The home opener against the Cleveland Browns will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 3:25 p.m. CT.

