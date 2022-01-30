Instant analysis of Chiefs’ AFC championship game loss to Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs played a near-flawless first half, but it ended with a Cincinnati Bengals goal-line stand. It felt like that moment saw the momentum in this game shift in a huge way. The Chiefs offense went from surgical to sorry, the defense started struggling to contain Joe Burrow and company. Suddenly, it’s all tied up at 24 in the fourth quarter and fans are treated to a second consecutive overtime game in the confines of Arrowhead Stadium. This one just didn’t go as planned.

Final score: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24

After scoring 21 points themselves and taking a commanding lead in the first half, the Chiefs allowed 21 unanswered points in the second half. The offense fizzled while the defense wore down. In the end, for the second week in a row, it came down to the game management situations at the end of the game for Kansas City. They just had the inverse happen, where they had a chance to end it in regulation, but settled for a field goal.

Weekly awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: TE Travis Kelce

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: LB Nick Bolton

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: CB Charvarius Ward

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: TE Travis Kelce

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: LB Willie Gay Jr.

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: K Harrison Butker

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: CB L’Jarius Sneed’s interception.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: Chiefs 6-of-12 on third down.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Bill Vinovich’s crew lived up to the reputation of “letting them play.” The problem is, they didn’t officiate even the most blatant of penalties like kick-catch interference and a late hit out of bounds on Mecole Hardman. Things started to get chippy in the third quarter and it felt like the only one to be blamed was the officials.

Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire have provided quite the 1-2 punch at the RB position. Both ran with some toughness in this game. McKinnon remains the team’s best pass-catcher at the position.

Patrick Mahomes was marvelous in the first half, but he was unable to get anything going for the majority of the second half. They made some adjustments on the defensive side of the ball and Andy Reid had no answers on offense. Mahomes looked like an entirely different player and not in a good way.

Charvarius Ward played a hell of a game with multiple big plays in coverage against guys like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. He also was really solid coming up in tackle support. Big props to him for that performance.

Willie Gay Jr. really had one of his best outings as a pro on Sunday. He posted a few passes defended, a tackle for loss and really just seemed to be around the football often. Spags also seemed to get him involved on third down.

The defense’s inability to sack Joe Burrow, even when they had him dead to rights, was really a glaring problem in this game. This is a Bengals offensive line that gave up nine sacks a week prior.

I came away really impressed with the offensive line in this game, they controlled the line of scrimmage very well throughout the game and were imposing on the ground. They had a few struggles in pass protection, but for the most part, they were solid there too.

L’Jarius Sneed came away with a huge interception in the fourth quarter, but the offense couldn’t do anything with it. It felt like a waste of a huge momentum shift.

The second-half offensive failures are really what this game comes down to. Four punts, two interceptions and a field goal after dicing up the Bengals defense all of the first half. Whatever adjustments were made were the difference.

Up next:

The Chiefs will do their exit meetings with players before breaking for the offseason. Brett Veach and his crew will begin their work of building the team up for the 2022 NFL season with free agency in March and the 2022 NFL draft in April.

