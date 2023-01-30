Instant analysis of Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game win over Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t make this game easy on themselves. On many occasions, it felt like more of the same against the Cincinnati Bengals. Missed opportunities, mistakes and injuries caused issues throughout the game, but this team kept fighting and they never wavered.

So what else did we learn about the Chiefs in the AFC title game?

Final Score: Chiefs 23, Bengals 20

A lot of people doubted this team heading into this game. They had injury concerns with Patrick Mahomes. They had the 0-3 record against the Bengals and last year’s AFC Championship Game weighing over them. This team didn’t play the perfect game, but they got a much-deserved win after proving to themselves and their fanbase that they could do it. They earned their respect and this trip to the Super Bowl.

Weekly Awards

Chiefs Wire Game Ball: DT Chris Jones

Harrison Butker Rookie of the Game: Jaylen Watson & Joshua Williams & Bryan Cook

Casey Wiegmann Veteran of the Game: DE Frank Clark

Jamaal Charles Offensive Player of the Game: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Bobby Bell Defensive Player of the Game: DT Chris Jones

Morten Andersen Special Teams Player of the Game: WR Skyy Moore

Otis Taylor Play of the Game: Chiefs DT Chris Jones’ fourth-quarter sack.

Wesley Roesch Stat of the Game: 0 points after two Bengals turnovers.

Quick-hitting observations and analysis

Generald Wilson does a great national anthem and was the perfect choice for the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t really seem too limited at all by his ankle injury early on. It didn’t even enter the conversation until the second half of the game when he was a bit hobbled by it.

The early game plan seemed to be working well on the offensive side of the ball, but mistakes really hurt them in the red zone.

The pass rush was vicious in the early goings of this game. They took full advantage of the Bengals having some backup offensive linemen in there. They were just getting after Burrow and with a four-man rush a lot of the times too.

Losing L’Jarius Sneed on like the fourth or fifth defensive snap of the game was a huge loss for this team. The pressure has covered up the loss at times, but Joe Burrow started targeting Joshua Williams later in the game.

The third-and-short offense for the Chiefs continues to be some of the worst in the NFL. They’ve just no idea how to handle those situations without having the option of QB sneak and having overused the FB dive. For a creative play-caller like Andy Reid, it’s maddening they can’t figure this out.

Outside of the crazy 35-yard reception on fourth down to Ja’Marr Chase, I didn’t have too much of a problem with the defense. They stepped up in the face of injury and adversity numerous times. The rookies Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook and Joshua Williams were superb.

The offensive line, for most of the game, held up their end of the bargain. Two spots bothered me. Andrew Wylie getting called for taunting. Then, when it mattered most in the fourth quarter, Orlando Brown Jr. got absolutely smoked on a three-man rush and let the pressure get to Mahomes.

Skyy Moore had nothing but problems returning punts all season long. In the biggest moment of the game, he had a 29-yard punt return to set the team up at midfield. Talk about vindication for he and Dave Toub, who never gave up on him as a punt returner.

Up next:

The Chiefs get a week off before heading to Arizona for media week, practice week and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. It’ll be their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four seasons.

