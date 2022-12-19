Instant analysis of Chargers’ victory over Titans

The Chargers took care of business against the Titans in a low-scoring affair.

To recap the Week 15 bout, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Justin Herbert led the offense 52 yards, and Cameron Dicker made the 43-yard game-winning field goal with seconds remaining.

Game notes

The Chargers wanted to get better in the red zone, as they ranked 27th entering the game. They turned both attempts into touchdowns, one by Joshua Kelley and the other by Austin Ekeler.

Of the eight red zone plays, all of them were designed rushes. The coaching staff emphasized getting better in that department in that area of the field, and they executed in those situations.

This was a game that Justin Herbert should’ve had more success in, facing a Titans defense that struggled against the pass, particularly against play action. When the Chargers ran play-action concepts, it went for positive yardage. When they resorted to straight dropbacks, pressure occurred.

Herbert was sacked three times and hit eight times.

Herbert finished the game 28-of-42 passing for 313 yards and two interceptions.

On the first interception, it wasn’t Herbert’s fault. He threw it outside the boundary to make sure if Mike Williams didn’t catch it, it would land out of bounds. Roger McCreary made a great play by tipping it back in bounds and Joshua Kalu was at the right place to complete it.

On the second interception, it was Herbert’s fault. He was staring Williams down the entire way and Kevin Byard was there to pick him off.

While he was not at his best, Herbert made the plays when it mattered the most, driving the offense down the field to set up the game-winning field goal. On the 35-yard completion to Williams on the final offensive possession where Herbert was on the run, it had a 22.6% completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats.

Keenan Allen finished with eight receptions on nine targets for 86 yards. Williams had four catches for 67 yards. Joshua Palmer caught all five of his targets for 49 yards.

The Chargers’ offensive woes in the third quarter continued, as they failed to score a touchdown. They haven’t found the end zone since Week 5.

While Derrick Henry had 21 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown, the Chargers did a nice job of making sure he didn’t bust loose for any explosive carries. Sebastian Joseph-Day and Breiden Fehoko were physical up front. Second and third-level defenders wrapped up and made tackles in the open field.

The Chargers finished with three sacks. Joe Gaziano, Chris Rumph and Kyle Van Noy were credited for them. It marked Gaziano’s first career sack, Rumph’s first sack of the season and Van Noy’s sack for the second-straight week.

Nasir Adderley had his second interception of the season.

The Chargers held the Titans to 3-of-11 on third down.

Notable number

The Chargers now have an 82% chance of making the playoffs and they own the sixth seed.

What's next?

The Chargers are on the road to take on the Colts next Monday night, Dec. 26 at 5:25 pm PT.

