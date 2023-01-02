Instant analysis of Chargers’ victory over Rams

In the first Battle of L.A., the Chargers beat up the Rams, winning 31-10.

To recap the Week 17 win, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Justin Herbert connected with Donald Parham for a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to extend the Chargers’ lead to 21.

Game notes

The Chargers’ run game appears to have found life. Austin Ekeler had a field day, running wild for 122 yards and two touchdowns on ten carries.

Ekeler also was a factor in the passing game, catching four en route to surpassing LaDainian Tomlinson for the most receptions by a running back in a single season in franchise history.

Joshua Kelley also performed well, finishing with 45 yards on nine rushes (5.0 yards per carry).

The offensive line was vital in the team’s success on the ground, as were Donald Parham and Keenan Allen, who have been solid blockers upon returning from their perspective injuries.

Justin Herbert threw his first passing touchdown after not having one in the previous two games. Herbert finished the day with three scores on 21-of-28 passing for 212 yards.

Herbert pushed the ball down the field, where Mike Williams was integral in that area of the field. Williams had seven receptions for 94 yards, including a couple of highlight-reel grabs.

Keenan Allen posted five catches for 60 yards.

Parham came up with his first touchdown of the season.

Herbert was not sacked today, and he was only hit twice.

The Chargers reached 30 points for the first time since Week 5.

The Chargers weren’t great defending the run, as Cam Akers finished with 19 carries for 123 yards (6.5 YPC).

Against the pass, they were lights out. Baker Mayfield was held to 132 yards on 11-of-19.

The Chargers finished with three sacks, including one from Kyle Van Noy, who now has a sack in the last four games.

Michael Davis, who had a pass breakup, has 13 since Week 9 — the most in the league during that span.

Drue Tranquill and Morgan Fox, two free agents at the end of the season, once again showed why they deserve extensions. Tranquill led the team in tackles, with two for loss. Fox had a sack and is now at 6.5, the most in his career.

Joey Bosa was on a limited snap count. Bosa finished with two tackles and a pressure.

The Chargers held the Rams to 4-of-11 on third down.

After the win, the Chargers can not finish any lower than the sixth seed. They can move into the fifth spot with a Ravens loss tonight against the Steelers.

3 stars of the game

QB Justin Herbert: 21-of-28, 212 yards, 3 touchdowns RB Austin Ekeler: 151 total yards, 2 touchdowns WR Mike Williams: 7 catches, 94 yards

What's next?

The Chargers are on the road to wrap up the regular season against the Broncos next Sunday, Jan. 8. Kickoff time is to be determined.

