Instant analysis of Chargers’ selection of WR Cornelius Johnson

Michigan players drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers: 2.

Wide receiver Cornelius Johnson was selected by LA with the no. 253 overall selection, closing out the Chargers’ draft class. Johnson is also the third receiver to be drafted by the Chargers, joining second rounder Ladd McConkey and seventh rounder Brenden Rice.

A true X receiver who took 94% of his snaps out wide for Michigan, Johnson finished his Wolverine career with more receptions than Desmond Howard and Mario Manningham. While he struggles slightly with drops, he does have a wide catch radius and has experience on punt coverage with two blocked punts in his career.

While an older receiver who doesn’t generate much YAC, Johnson has nice footwork as a route runner and has played a ton of football for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. He’ll compete for playing time in what’s suddenly a much more crowded wide receiver room in Los Angeles.

