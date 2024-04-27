Instant analysis of Chargers’ selection of Troy RB Kimani Vidal

Los Angeles has added another running back.

One that I projected the Chargers to take a full round earlier at No. 140 overall in my final projections on Thursday morning.

But LA was patient, and Troy running back Kimani Vidal tumbled. The Chargers pounced at No. 181 overall, selecting the back to join a room of Gus Edwards, JK Dobbins, Isaiah Spiller, and Elijah Dotson.

Vidal led the FBS with 47 carries of 10 or more yards in 2023, thanks in large part to his high-end instincts as a runner in a gap blocking scheme. That’s what the Chargers are expected to run under new offensive coordinator Greg Roman as well, making Vidal an attractive option as a complimentary back.

Vidal is only an average receiver, which leaves the Chargers without a clear option for that role in the 2024 season. But he should have a defined role in LA’s offense next to Edwards and Dobbins, and the Chargers likely see him as the potential long-term successor in the running back room.

A roughly similar player to Michigan’s Blake Corum, Los Angeles gets Vidal three rounds later than Harbaugh’s pet player in Ann Arbor.

And it’s a home run, much like the ones Vidal’s great-uncle Hank Aaron used to hit.

