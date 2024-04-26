Instant analysis of Chargers selecting WR Ladd McConkey

This is why you read mock drafts.

In both mock drafts I did on Chargers Wire, including the final mock posted on Thursday morning, I projected that Los Angeles would select Ladd McConkey at No. 37.

And now, with a small trade up to get him, McConkey is a Charger at the 34th overall pick.

The upside here is that McConkey will be a more direct replacement for the traded Keenan Allen as an underneath player who wins with route-running savvy. We know Justin Herbert likes those kinds of players: all Allen did last season was set the franchise record for receptions in a single season.

McConkey is not a slot-exclusive receiver, however. Over 70% of his snaps came on the outside at Georgia despite his slight 5-foot-11 and 186-pound frame. But his release package and creative run-after-catch ability add an element the Chargers offense does not have after trading Allen and releasing Mike Williams this offseason.

So, the Chargers got a wide receiver after all. It was just a day later than some fans may have hoped.

