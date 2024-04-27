Instant analysis of Chargers selecting DL Justin Eboigbe

Justin Eboigbe had an incredible game against Michigan in the College Football Playoff.

It turns out Jim Harbaugh took notice.

The Chargers made Eboigbe their fourth-round selection on Saturday, drafting him with the 105th overall pick. A 6-foot-4 and 297-pounder, Eboigbe played the Jonathan Allen role in Alabama’s defense in 2023, spending the bulk of his snaps at either 5 technique or 3 technique.

Eboigbe does come with some injury concerns: he missed nine games in 2022 with a herniated disk that pushed against his spinal cord and required career-threatening surgery. The same surgeon who did Justyn Ross’ neck operation did Eboigbe’s, kicking off a seven-month recovery process.

Los Angeles must be comfortable with that risk, because if Eboigbe stays healthy, he projects as the Chargers’ starter at 3 technique next to Poona Ford at nose and Morgan Fox at 5 technique. He’s a versatile lineman who defends the run (63 tackles in 2023) and pass (30 pressures) equally well.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire