Instant analysis of Chargers’ primetime victory over Dolphins

The Chargers defeated the Dolphins on Sunday night, 23-17.

To recap Los Angeles’ Week 14 victory, here is everything to know.

It was over when...

Nick Niemann recovered the onside kick after the Dolphins made a field to cut their deficit to six with 1:10 remaining.

Game notes

Justin Herbert was criticized all week leading up to this game, with a handful of people making their case for Tua Tagovailoa being the better quarterback. Emmanuel Acho, I am looking at you. And Herbert silenced those who thought that with a masterclass, finishing 39-of-51 for 367 yards and a touchdown.

Having Corey Linsley back in the starting lineup after missing Week 13 with a concussion was vital. But the Chargers did a phenomenal job of letting Herbert deal by utilizing more play-action, max protection and moving pockets to get him out on the move.

The pass protection was not always perfect, as evident by Herbert being sacked four times and hit seven times. For the most part, he mitigated it with elite pocket movement. From there, his decision-making was precise, and he made a handful of high-end throws.

Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer had only been on the field together for 15 snaps entering this game. The three accounted for 22 receptions and 261 yards. Williams led the pack with six catches for 116 yards, including a 55-yard grap, and a touchdown.

Down six defensive starters, you couldn’t ask for a better performance from Brandon Staley’s group against one of the league’s top offenses.

Tua Tagovailoa finished 10-of-28 passing, with four of his completions coming on the Dolphins’ final drive, for 148 yards, a touchdown and a quarterback rating of 65.3.

The Chargers had success against Miami’s passing offense, as they did the same thing the 49ers did a week ago, challenging the wide receivers at the line of scrimmage, which messed with their timing and rhythm. Further, linebackers dropped back in coverage and closed the middle of the field and stopped the underneath routes.

Michael Davis had a solid performance. Take out the deep touchdown allowed to Tyreek Hill because he got his feet caught on Hill’s as he was running in stride with him, and realize that Davis played lock-down coverage all night. He had two passes defended

Morgan Fox and Kyle Van Noy each had a sack. Fox continues to be the Chargers’ best bargain offseason pickup. This was Van Noy’s first sack of the season. Van Noy also aided the run defense, totaling two tackles for loss.

Drue Tranquill played very well, finishing with two passes defended and a quarterback hit.

Notable number

Herbert evaded a career-high five pressures and completed 13 passes on the run (8+ mph), two more than any other player in a game since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats.

3 stars of the game

QB Justin Herbert: 39-of-51, 367 yards, touchdown WR Mike Williams: 6 receptions, 116 yards, TD CB Michael Davis: 2 passes defended

What's next?

The Chargers look to stay alive in playoff contention when they take on the Titans (7-6) next Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 pm PT.

