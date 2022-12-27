Instant analysis of Chargers’ playoff-clinching win over Colts

Gavino Borquez
·2 min read

The Chargers are on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after defeating the Colts on Monday night.

Here is the recap of Los Angeles’ victory in Week 16.

It was over when...

Austin Ekeler punched it in the end zone from a yard out to make it a three-possession lead with over eight minutes remaining in the game.

 

Game notes

  • Entering the game, the Colts offense didn’t pose much of a threat like the Dolphins and Titans did. Nonetheless, head coach Brandon Staley’s defensive unit continued to play lights out.

  • The Chargers sacked Nick Foles seven times, a season-high.

  • Kyle Van Noy notched another sack for the third consecutive week.

  • Los Angeles did not allow a third-down conversion on ten attempts.

  • Michael Davis, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. had an interception on Foles.

  • Davis, in particular, was outstanding in coverage. He finished the game with three passed defended.

  • The Chargers run defense held up fairly well, allowing 4.9 yards per carry, with a long of just 14 yards.

  • The Chargers offense was not great, but it didn’t have to with how the defense played.

  • The third-quarter offensive woes continued as Los Angeles failed to score a touchdown, marking the tenth-straight week. This is the longest streak in the NFL this season.

  • Justin Herbert was sacked four times.

  • The Chargers failed to capitalize on their three turnovers, which turned into three points.

  • Herbert distributed the wealth plenty to Keenan Allen, who had 11 catches on 14 targets for 104 yards. It was his first 100+ receiving-yard game of the season.

  • Mike Williams caught all four of his targets for 76 yards (19 yards per reception).

  • The Chargers had four trips to the red zone, and two of them resulted in touchdowns. Both of them were Austin Ekeler rushing scores.

  • Ekeler and Joshua Kelley combined for 27 carries. Each had 3.7 yards per rush.

  • The Chargers being 9-6 and making the playoffs after missing Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, J.C. Jackson, Austin Johnson, and Williams, Allen, Corey Linsley for chunks of the season, and Herbert dealing with fractured rib cartilage for most of the year is an outstanding feat.

3 stars of the game

  1. WR Keenan Allen: 11 catches, 104 yards

  2. RB Austin Ekeler: 79 total yards, two touchdowns

  3. Pass rush: Seven sacks

What's next?

The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium to take on the 5-10 Rams next Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1:25 pm PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Insider: 10 thoughts on the Colts' 20-3 loss to the Chargers

    The Indianapolis Colts go nowhere on offense, even as the defense plays valiantly in another loss. Here are Nate Atkins' thoughts.

  • Panthers remain in control of their own destiny entering Week 17

    After a Christmas Eve upset over the Lions, the Panthers head into their Week 17 showdown against the Buccaneers with their destiny right in front of them.

  • Monday Night Football winners and losers: Chargers earn postseason berth in win over Colts

    Justin Herbert and the Chargers earned a playoff berth after Week 16's win over the Colts. Here are the winners and losers from Monday night's game.

  • NFL player props: Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. shows it's better to receive than give vs. Chargers

    Pittman leads Indianapolis in targets and receptions this year.

  • Monday Night Football: Chargers clinch playoff berth with 20-3 win over Colts

    The Chargers clinched a playoff spot with a 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday Night Football. The Chargers last made the postseason in 2018, two years before they acquired Justin Herbert in the first round of the 2020 draft. Los Angeles improved to 9-6, while the Colts fell to 4-10-1. Nine days after the [more]

  • Austin Ekeler gives Chargers a 7-0 lead

    The Chargers and Colts combined for one of the ugliest (and longest) first quarters of the season. They combined for no points, five first downs, three interceptions, two successful challenges, 89 yards, four punts and a penalty. The second quarter has started with a long Chargers drive for a touchdown, with Austin Ekeler putting the [more]

  • How the Dolphins can still make the playoffs: All the scenarios and seeding possibilities

    It’s highly unusual for a team to lose every game in December — and experience separate three-game and four-game losing streaks — and still control its playoff destiny.

  • 2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule: How to watch

    Here's a look at every Monday Night Football matchup in 2022 and how fans can watch each game.

  • Pennsylvania college students and nuns share same building

    A Pennsylvania college's unusual housing arrangement has turned into a match made in heaven for the students and their unlikely roommates -- the nuns from Our Lady of Angels convent. Nikki Battiste has more.

  • Mexico City residents surprised but excited by snow

    STORY: One of the snowy locations was the city's Ajusco volcano, where families visited on Monday (December 26) to enjoy the rare sight, taking part in snowball fights and building snowmen on top of their cars.

  • Chargers safety Derwin James ejected after vicious hit in Week 16 game vs. Colts

    Derwin James, who registered an interception earlier Monday night, was ejected after a hit to the head and neck area of a Colts wide receiver.

  • Here’s Why Entegris (ENTG) Declined in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Blessing Corner holds annual Christmas Day Extravaganza

    The Blessing Corner held its annual Christmas Day Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec 25. The event provided food and gifts to those in need.

  • Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Outperformed in Q3

    TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -0.21% (net), compared to -0.65% for the Russell Midcap Growth Index. Strength in Consumer Discretionary, Energy, Financials, Industrials, Information Technology, and Materials […]

  • Campbell: Lions will learn from loss, be ready for Bears

    The Detroit Lions could have gained the advantage for an NFC wild-card playoff berth with a victory last weekend. The Panthers steamrolled the Lions on the ground, rushing for a franchise-record 320 yards. “There was a lack of aggressiveness, a lack of finish, a lack of detail, a lack of discipline,” Campbell said.

  • Chargers reach playoffs, beat Foles, overmatched Colts 20-3

    The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their postgame playoff celebration private. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, players jogged through a tunnel to blaring music, high-fives and hugs and headed into a first-time locker room scene for many of these Chargers — a playoff party. Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs and Los Angeles clinched its first postseason berth since 2018, intercepting Nick Foles three times to beat the overmatched Colts 20-3 on Monday night.

  • Struggling QB Derek Carr's future with Raiders in question

    If quarterback Derek Carr wants to return to the Las Vegas Raiders next season, as he has said, he hasn't done much the past month to help his case. The Raiders are 2-2 in those games, with last-minute losses at the Los Angeles Rams and at Pittsburgh that have knocked them out of serious playoff contention. Las Vegas is behind four other bubble teams for the postseason with two weeks remaining.

  • How did Nathaniel Hackett fail so quickly with the Broncos? A look back at a rough season

    Nathaniel Hackett was in trouble before September ended.

  • Purdy's ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers

    When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Purdy joined some illustrious company with his third straight winning start with two touchdown passes, leading the 49ers to their eighth straight win in a 37-20 victory over Washington on Saturday. Purdy's play has ensured that the surging Niners (11-4) have shown no signs of slowing down after turning the offense over to their third-string quarterback.

  • More than 6,000 children killed, hurt by gunfire in 2022: Report

    More than 6,000 children have been killed or injured in the United States by gunfire in 2022, the most ever recorded in the nine-year history of a nonprofit that tracks shooting incidents. With five days to go in the year, the Gun Violence Archive found that 6,023 U.S. children 17 years old or younger have been killed or hurt in gunfire this year, surpassing the 5,708 killed or hurt 2021. The Gun Violence Archive said it was the most children to die or be injured by gunfire in a single year since it started keeping track in 2014.