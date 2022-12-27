Instant analysis of Chargers’ playoff-clinching win over Colts

The Chargers are on their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after defeating the Colts on Monday night.

Here is the recap of Los Angeles’ victory in Week 16.

It was over when...

Austin Ekeler punched it in the end zone from a yard out to make it a three-possession lead with over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Game notes

Entering the game, the Colts offense didn’t pose much of a threat like the Dolphins and Titans did. Nonetheless, head coach Brandon Staley’s defensive unit continued to play lights out.

The Chargers sacked Nick Foles seven times, a season-high.

Kyle Van Noy notched another sack for the third consecutive week.

Los Angeles did not allow a third-down conversion on ten attempts.

Michael Davis, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel Jr. had an interception on Foles.

Davis, in particular, was outstanding in coverage. He finished the game with three passed defended.

The Chargers run defense held up fairly well, allowing 4.9 yards per carry, with a long of just 14 yards.

The Chargers offense was not great, but it didn’t have to with how the defense played.

The third-quarter offensive woes continued as Los Angeles failed to score a touchdown, marking the tenth-straight week. This is the longest streak in the NFL this season.

Justin Herbert was sacked four times.

The Chargers failed to capitalize on their three turnovers, which turned into three points.

Herbert distributed the wealth plenty to Keenan Allen, who had 11 catches on 14 targets for 104 yards. It was his first 100+ receiving-yard game of the season.

Mike Williams caught all four of his targets for 76 yards (19 yards per reception).

The Chargers had four trips to the red zone, and two of them resulted in touchdowns. Both of them were Austin Ekeler rushing scores.

Ekeler and Joshua Kelley combined for 27 carries. Each had 3.7 yards per rush.

The Chargers being 9-6 and making the playoffs after missing Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater, J.C. Jackson, Austin Johnson, and Williams, Allen, Corey Linsley for chunks of the season, and Herbert dealing with fractured rib cartilage for most of the year is an outstanding feat.

3 stars of the game

WR Keenan Allen: 11 catches, 104 yards RB Austin Ekeler: 79 total yards, two touchdowns Pass rush: Seven sacks

What's next?

The Chargers return to SoFi Stadium to take on the 5-10 Rams next Sunday, Jan. 1, at 1:25 pm PT.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire