Instant analysis: Can CB Renardo Green start right away for 49ers?

The 49ers went away from the public consensus for the second time in this year’s draft when they took Florida State CB Renardo Green with the 64th overall pick after a trade back with the Chiefs.

Green doesn’t have all the physical tools we’ve come to recognize as hallmarks of an early-round CB prospect. He’s 6-0, 191 pounds and ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. He doesn’t have particularly long arms and his athletic measurables don’t show anything extraordinary about the way he moves.

What jumps out with Green though is how hard he plays. He’s constantly around the ball and he has a physical style that the 49ers surely love. His 14 pass breakups despite his lack of elite size and athleticism are indicative of just how tight he plays in coverage.

Ask No. 6 overall pick Malik Nabers about him. This breakdown on Green from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and NFL film guru Greg Cosell is very good:

Penalties are a pretty significant issue as a result of that playing style though which could wind up hurting Green in the pros. He has to learn how to stay aggressive without getting too handsy on receivers. That’s something that can come with coaching though.

If he can play as an effective press-man corner in the NFL the way he did in college he should be the frontrunner to start on the side opposite Charvarius Ward next season. There’ll be some competition though with Ambry Thomas, Darrell Luter Jr., Samuel Womack, Rock Ya-Sin and Isaac Yiadom all vying for that starting job.

If Green’s athleticism doesn’t allow him to hang against NFL receivers though he could be relegated to special teams duty and the 49ers will be on the hunt for another starting CB next offseason.

