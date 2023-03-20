Instant analysis of C.J. Gardner-Johnson agreeing to one-year, $8M deal with Lions

Former Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday night.

The deal ends an odd week of speculation about Gardner-Johnson’s future with the initial expectation that the safety would command a lucrative contract on the open market.

After days of venting on social media, Gardner-Johnson accepted a prove-it deal with Dan Campbell’s Detroit Lions.

With the first wave of free agency officially complete, here’s an instant analysis of another Eagles free agent flying the coup.

How much did Howie Roseman value Gardner-Johnson

If Gardner-Johnson got $8 million from Detroit, and Marcus Epps landed $6 million a year r from Las Vegas, then we have to assume that Howie Roseman likely never came above four of five million per season.

Skinny on why C.J. Gardner-Johnson is no longer in Philly: – #Eagles made multi-year offer early in FA.

– He was looking for more.

– They moved on, signed Bradberry, extended Slay.

– He/agent overvalued not realizing market/league viewed him as risk.

– Settled for prove-it deal. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 20, 2023

How much are intangibles worth?

Statistics tell just part of the story, and the truth is Gardner-Johnson was the NFL’s co-leader in interceptions, and he was also a player who missed his share of tackles and graded out poorly at his position per PFF.

Only the Eagles and other teams around the NFL can tell you how much intangibles are worth.

I wrote this about C.J. in my 10 Obs a few days before free agency started. pic.twitter.com/puNtsQcMrR — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) March 20, 2023

