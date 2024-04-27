Instant analysis of Bucs drafting Alabama EDGE Chris Braswell in 2nd round

It’s no secret the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to upgrade their pass rush in the 2024 NFL draft, and they did just that with their first pick on Day 2, landing Alabama edge defender Chris Braswell with the No. 57 overall pick in the second round.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Braswell waited patiently for his time to shine in Tuscaloosa, and made the most of it when he was finally inserted into the starting lineup. He tallied eight sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss for the Crimson Tide last season, showing a knack for making splash plays in every phase of the game.

Braswell is a great overall athlete who can rush the passer with both speed and power, set a strong edge against the run, and even drop into coverage and make plays when the ball comes his way. All of those traits make him a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.

He should make an instant impact as a rotational player as a rookie, but he’ll have every chance to earn a full-time starting role in the long-term opposite Yaya Diaby. He’ll have competition from Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson, but he’ll also be able to learn from an experienced veteran in Randy Gregory, whom the Bucs just signed in free agency.

This pick is a perfect match of need and value for the Bucs, with some upside to give them the pass-rushing juice they desperately need more of off the edge.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire