Instant analysis of Bucs 1st-round pick Graham Barton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came into the 2024 NFL draft needing upgrades at multiple spots along the interior of their offensive line, and they landed the perfect prospect with their first-round selection.

At No. 26 overall, the Bucs grabbed Duke’s Graham Barton, who has the ability to play all five positions along the offensive line. He spent most of his time at left tackle for the Blue Devils, but likely projects as Tampa Bay’s new starting center, supplanting Robert Hainsey.

Barton is a smart, athletic blocker with ideal size and movement skills, and he plays with the nastiness and physicality that will allow him to set the tone for the entire offensive line. His ability to pick up stunts and twists show his high football IQ, and his ability to climb to the second level and wall off defenders will be a welcome addition to a run game that has struggled mightily in recent years.

It wouldn’t have been shocking if Barton had been off the board by the time the Bucs picked, or if they had made a move up the board to secure him. Instead, they were able to stay put and land the exact player they needed to bolster their ground game, and provide improved protection for Baker Mayfield.

This pick is a huge win for Tampa Bay that should have an immediate impact as they chase a fourth straight NFC South title.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire