Instant analysis: Bills get their statement vs. Seahawks

For the second time this season, the Buffalo Bills took on an NFC West opponent at Bills Stadium and started the game on fire. For the second time, things were a bit closer than they needed to be mid-game. Just like the matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Bills came away with a victory over an interconference rival, this time besting the Seattle Seahawks 44-34.

The opening kickoff started the excitement for the Bills. Kick returner Andre Roberts received the kick in the middle of the end zone. Instead of taking a knee, Roberts busted out with a 60-yard kick return. From there, it was apparent the Bills game plan on offense.

It took only three offensive plays for the Bills to find the end zone for the first time. Allen was perfect on three passes, culminating with a 25-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie. Buffalo would go on to score on their next three possessions, as Tyler Kroft and Gabriel Davis were on the receiving end of Josh Allen passes. Tyler Bass added a field goal as well, and Buffalo went into halftime with a 24-10 lead.

Allen was stellar in the first half of the game, going 24-of-28 for 282 passing yards, and the aforementioned three touchdown passes. It was apparent that the aerial attack would be the focal point, as the Seahawks entered the game with the worst pass defense in the league. Still, it was surprising and somewhat refreshing, to see the Bills push the ball down the field through the air and only rush the ball three times in the first half.

The Bills had a bit of a second-half swoon, as the Seahawks produced some big plays through the air to keep the game close. However, Buffalo’s defense went blitz-heavy and ended up forcing four Seattle turnovers.

Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer picked off Willson. In addition, AJ Klei and Jerry Hughes forced fumbles from Wilson. AJ Klein had him most effective day as a Bill, sacking Wilson twice and recovering a fumble on a sack he forced. Hughes, Mario Addition, and Tremaine Edmunds added sacks on the day. The Bills also recorded 16 knockdowns of Wilson, a season-high for NFL teams.

It was impressive watching the Bills find their swag on offense again, as it seemed Allen and company had little problem finding receivers in open space. Stefon Diggs caught nine passes for 118 receiving yards, while John Brown had a big game reeling in eight passes for 99 receiving yards.

Isaiah McKenzie, Tyler Kroft, and Gabriel Davis were on the receiving end of passes from Allen. Zack Moss added a short touchdown on the ground as well. The depth of Buffalo overwhelmed the Seattle defense all game.

And while Buffalo’s defense gave up some sizable chunks of yards through the air, they were able to shut things down when it mattered the most. The four forced turnovers essentially kept Seattle from making this an even closer game.

Buffalo took another step closer to winning their first divisional crown in 25 years. They are 7-2 for the first time since 1993. At this point, the Bills should be thinking of moving out of the No. 4 spot in the playoff standings, as performances like this will have them trending toward the top of the conference.

Related