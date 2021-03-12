Instant analysis: Bills re-sign OL Daryl Williams

If we’ve learned one thing about the Buffalo Bills this offseason, it’s never say never.

After re-signing the “likely to depart” linebacker in Matt Milano, bringing back offensive lineman Daryl Williams seemed like a ship that had sailed. Instead, another returns.

On Friday, the Bills announced that the 28-year-old re-signed with the team via a three-year deal. Like Milano, Williams is another importance piece back on Buffalo’s roster in 2021.

However, Williams returning gives us a bit more insight into the Bills’ thinking.

In bringing Williams back, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane fills a clear hole that team the no longer has to worry about in the coming weeks.

Beyond that, Williams returning likely means the Bills will again work an offense next season that relies heavily on quarterback Josh Allen’s arm. Buffalo was certainly a pass-heavy offense in 2020 and the key to allowing your quarterback to work is to, first and foremost, keep him off the ground.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins cemented his place on the O-line with a long-term extension he signed last offseason. Williams will now lock down the other tackle spot across from him for the foreseeable future.

Signing these two shows the Bills know their future will depend upon keeping Allen standing upright.

Worth noting might also be the Kansas City Chiefs. The same week the Chiefs cut their starting tackles? Buffalo locks theirs up. Patrick Mahomes envies Allen right now.

Back to the Bills, the decision on Williams signals even more about the inside of the Bills’ offensive line than anything.

First, Cody Ford will be back. At the end of the season, Beane essentially guaranteed Ford a starting spot on the offensive line. With Williams previously a pending free agent, we just didn’t know if that meant Ford would play guard or tackle.

That answer? Guard… and that’s a good thing. In his first two oft-injured seasons in the NFL, Ford has struggled. But he played better at guard as opposed to right tackle.

Speaking of guard, we want to say this might spell the end of Jon Feliciano’s time in Buffalo. He is also a pending free agent and has expressed a desire to return… but that remains to be seen. After locking up Milano and Williams, do the Bills possibly have space or enough desire themselves to do so?

Again… we’ve learned to never say never with this team and free agents, so stay tuned, but as of now, it seems less likely.

