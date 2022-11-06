Instant analysis: Bills shocked by Jets in Week 9 loss

The Buffalo Bills are off to their best start since 1993.

The Bills (6-2) entered their Week 9 game as11-point favorites against the New York Jets (6-3).

Buffalo led the league in yards per game on offense.

None of that mattered as the Jets shocked the Bills at MetLife Stadium, knocking off the Super Bowl favorites Sunday afternoon, 20-17.

The contest started all right for the Bills, with the Buffalo offense being gifted with great field position after the Jets kicker slipped on the opening kickoff. Buffalo followed it up with a 42-yard pass to Stefon Diggs. That play would be the Bills longest play on the day.

Two plays later, Josh Allen was intercepted by Jordan Whitehead.

It would be a harbinger for the rest of the day.

Buffalo’s high-powered offense was rendered mediocre by the Jets. The Bills struggled in pass blocking and once again, hoped that a game plan of watching Allen run around and make impromptu plays would be good enough to win.

For a few fleeting moments, it seemed like it would work. Allen ran for a 36-yard touchdown on a well-scripted play:

However, the Jets would be relentless in putting pressure on Allen, gradually containing him and forcing him to throw off balance. Allen threw for 205 passing yards on an 18-of-34 passing day. Allen was off balance on both of his interceptions, not setting his feet and largely gifting the Jets with the turnovers.

Buffalo’s offensive line lacked the ability to slow down the New York defensive front. Allen was under duress, his receivers did not create separation, and his passes were not as accurate as viewers have been accustomed to seeing.

Buffalo was not committed to any sort of run attack outside of Allen. The trio of Devin Singletary, James Cook, and Nyheim Hines ran 13 times for 48 yards.

This was probably the game in which the Bills defense missed the most tackles of the season. Several times, Buffalo defenders did not take the right angle and allowed Jets players to gain extra yards. While the Jets did not have a massive day through the air, they were methodical with moving the ball down the field. Zach Wilson felt pressure at times, but it was not anywhere near what would be acceptable for a team in Super Bowl contention.

Buffalo was gashed on the ground for the second game in a row. It seemed as if the Bills had things under control for the first half. However, the Jets continued to gain the advantage in the trenches as the game wore on. The fourth quarter drive that led to the winning field goal was particularly worrisome for the Bills, as they offered little resistance to the New York ground attack at the start of the drive, a drive that started at the Jets four-yard-line. Buffalo only gained an advantage at the end of the drive when it appeared that the Jets were just trying to bleed the clock for a late field goal.

The Bills, even with their lack of precision, still had an opportunity to at least tie the game. Buffalo started with a beautiful pass to Diggs, which would have been his first reception of the second half. Instead, the Bills were called for holding on Dion Dawkins, negating the massive gain. Even on fourth down, the Bills had Allen throw a deep ball, only to be defended fairly well by Ahmad Gardner.

Sauce Gardner closes the door on the Bills on 4th down.

The game had a similar feel to the Jacksonville game of last year. Buffalo was imprecise with their play, lacking consistency from play-to-play on the game. They largely could not string together a series of positive plays.

It was equally shocking that Buffalo’s playcalling could not figure out the Jets. Von Miller recorded a strip sack, but outside of that play, it is hard to find a play that stands out for the defense. On the flip side, the offense was inconsistent.

This game was a humbling experience for the Bills. Buffalo was battling with several players out of the lineup, including Matt Milano, Jordan Poyer, and Spencer Brown. Still, the mistakes the team is making are concerning, especially from a coach who preaches the importance of details.

Buffalo looks to get things in the right direction in a difficult game against the Minnesota Vikings next week at Highmark Stadium.

