Instant analysis: Bills return to winning ways vs. Panthers

The Buffalo Bills returned to the win column, defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-14 during Week 15 NFL action.

The victory keeps the Bills in the driver’s seat for a Wild Card spot, and it allows Buffalo to remain within shouting distance of top of the AFC East.

Buffalo’s offense put up 30-plus points in a game in which they didn’t have their best performance. It wasn’t seamless, but there were several things to like about Sunday’s game for the Bills (8-6).

Gabriel Davis has moved closer to solidifying his name as the team’s No. 2 wideout.

Davis led the Bills with five receptions and 85 receiving yards. The second-year receiver reeled in two touchdown receptions.

With Emmanual Sanders inactive for the contest, it was Davis who made the most of his opportunity:

It was also promising that running back Devin Singletary looked competent in the backfield.

There’s been some grumbling about the inefficiency of the running backs for the Bills. Singletary took on RB1-type touches this week, rushing 22 times for 86 rushing yards and one touchdown rush.

The workload on Singletary benefited quarterback Josh Allen, as the signal-caller didn’t have to take a beating on designed runs:

Carolina’s offense was far from a juggernaut. Still, the Bills defensive unit tightened their grip on the Panthers offense as the game continued.

Story continues

The front-four put a great deal of pressure on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton. Buffalo sacked Newton four times and recorded six quarterback hits.

Defensive lineman Efe Obada has his best game in a Bills uniform, gaining an advantage around the edge easily and recording two sacks. Corner Taron Johnson and tackle Star Lotulelei also added sacks.

The Bills defense knew they were facing a team that lacked several serviceable elements. With Carolina rusher Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, the best option for the Panthers would not be in uniform.

The Bills defense forced Newton into several difficult situations. With Newton’s declining arm strength and accuracy, it was a feast for Buffalo’s defense.

Carolina could only muster 124 net passing yards.

Cornerback Dane Jackson tied for the team lead with seven tackles. As a unit, Buffalo’s defense recorded eight passes defended and seven tackles for loss.

The Bills completed their dominance with an interception late in the fourth quarter, as linebacker AJ Klein received a gift from Newton.

The game was not seamless for the Bills. The offensive line still had some struggles.

Allen faced quite a bit of pressure when he dropped back. Singletary had to make some things happen with his shiftiness when holes did not open in the run game. Spencer Brown was forced to play left tackle with the Dion Dawkins landing on the Reserve/COVID list this weekend. Brown was flagged five times, including a taunting penalty that forced Sean McDermott’s hand to put Brown on the sidelines.

In the end, it’s a solid victory for the Bills. It was a slow burn, as the offense took a little time to get rolling along. Buffalo’s defense only gave up 275 total yards on the afternoon.

Buffalo travels to New England next Sunday. It’s a game that will most likely determine the AFC East crown, as the Bills are one game back of the Patriots.

The Patriots struggled Saturday night against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. It’s going to be a big week of preparations for both teams, as the Bills-Patriots clash will be the game of the week for the NFL.

Related