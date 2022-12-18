Instant analysis: Bills put Dolphins on ice late in Week 15

The Buffalo Bills won a critical game against the Miami Dolphins 32-29 in Week 15 action. Buffalo clinched a playoff berth with the victory over their long-time divisional rival.

The game was quite the roller coaster ride for the Bills. Miami and Buffalo traded the lead multiple times, with the Bills taking the lead for good with Tyler Bass’ 25-yard field goal as time expired.

Josh Allen continued his stellar play against the Dolphins, going 25-of-40 for 304 passing yards and four touchdown passes. With the Bills floundering in the second half, Buffalo shifted their focus and put the ball in Allen’s hands. The MVP candidate did not disappoint, leading the Bills back into the lead. Allen led the Bills in rushing with 77 yards on 10 carries.

The game was not easy for the Bills, as they struggled to match the speed of the Dolphins. Miami’s skill players found space throughout the game, breaking tackles and entering Buffalo’s secondary. Raheem Mostert ran for 136 yards on 17 carries. Salvon Ahmed added 43 yards on seven carries and a touchdown run.

Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill both found the end zone on the evening. Waddle smoked the Buffalo defense on a crossing route, going 67 yards untouched to the end zone. Tyreek Hill led the Dolphins in receptions, catching nine passes for 69 yards.

Buffalo matched Miami’s scores throughout the game. Buffalo scored touchdowns on three consecutive drives, taking a 21-13 lead into half time. Quinton Morris, Nyhein Hines, and James Cook were on the receiving end of Josh Allen touchdown passes.

The Bills were outworked in the third quarter. The aforementioned Waddle touchdown pulled the Dolphins within two points. Late in the fourth quarter, Hill added his score to put Miami ahead.

The Bills shifted their game plan as the game entered the fourth quarter. Buffalo went back to its tried and true formula of riding their MVP candidate to the bitter end. Allen played some sandlot football and extended plays to give the Bills a chance to get back into the game. Allen connected with Dawson Knox on a familiar play, one in which Allen rolls to his right and throws against his body just before going out of bounds.

The magic continued when Allen rushed for the two-point conversion. He fumbled just after breaking the plane of the goal line. The play, which was originally ruled a fumble, was overturned. It was not a guessing game at all, as both teams loaded up on their respective lines for the play. Allen went over the top of his linemen to complete the two-point conversion.

The Bills defense put more pressure on Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the closing drives of the game. Buffalo relinquished only a field goal in the fourth quarter. It was a massive positive swing for Buffalo’s front four, as they had trouble getting into the backfield throughout the game. They showed up when Buffalo needed it the most.

Buffalo also shifted to a run-heavy focus on their final drive. The Bills run game sputtered for most of the game. However, the offensive line took control in the trenches, and Devin Singlearty ground out multiple runs that put Buffalo in a good spot. As the time ticked down, it was apparent that Tyler Bass would be on stage as the hero.

Buffalo’s revival in the fourth quarter was massive, as it ultimately put the Bills in a position to take home the victory. Buffalo travels to Chicago to take on the Bears on Christmas Eve. With the playoff-clinching victory, the Bills now shift their focus to maintaining the top spot in the AFC playoff race.

