Instant analysis: Bills outlast struggling Packers in Week 8 victory

The Buffalo Bills knocked off the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Week 8 action. The victory gives the Bills a one-and-a-half-game lead in the AFC East.

The game started well for the Bills, as it appeared that the team would have a stress-free evening. However, Buffalo struggled to match Green Bay’s pace of play and aggression in the second half, making the game much closer than it initially appeared it would be.

The Packers did some talking coming out of the tunnel, but Buffalo’s play largely drowned out the noise.

Buffalo’s offense was efficient once again, racking up 21 points before halftime. After the Bills opening drive resulted in a three-and-out, The Bills went on to score on three consecutive drives.

As viewers have become accustomed to his play, they watched quarterback Josh Allen extend a play, getting the defense to bite on a possible rush. This left tight end Dawson Knox open in the corner of the end zone to give the Bills a 7-0 lead.

Receiver Stefon Diggs jawed with the Packers secondary all evening. His 26-yard touchdown did little to quiet Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander, but it did extend Buffalo’s lead to two touchdowns.

The only major thing that went wrong for the Bills in the first half was a touchdown reception by Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs. The rookie receiver made a stellar adjustment against good coverage to give the Packers at least a sign of life.

But wideout Isaiah McKenzie added a six-yard touchdown run for Buffalo’s third score. The Bills went into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

The Bills outgained Green Bay through the air 132-49. In addition, they outrushed the Packers 107-83 in the first half.

The Bills offense hit a bit of a lull in the second half, finishing drives with two field goals, two interceptions, and a punt. Both picks were plays that Allen extended, forcing the ball into coverage. It’s not often that teams have gotten into the heads of Buffalo players this season, but Green Bay’s defense seemed to do that at times with their aggressiveness.

Buffalo’s defensive line was a problem for the Packers, as the front four once again put solid pressure on Rodgers all evening. Rodgers could only muster 74 passing yards through the first three quarters.

Buffalo’s defense, however, had some struggles against Green Bay when the Packers went to a no-huddle in the fourth quarter.

Rodgers, after a rugged first three quarters, looked more like the All-Pro that we’ve seen for so long. He extended plays, neutralizing the Bills pass rush by moving the pocket. This allowed for the Packers to move within 10 points midway through the fourth quarter.

The Bills did struggle against the run as well. Green Bay backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon broke tackles and made big plays on the ground. The Packers averaged 6.7 yards per carry.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott & Co. will most likely not be too enthralled with the Bills second half against the Packers. Buffalo was the significantly more talented team on the night. However, their mistakes, mostly mental, allowed the Packers to hang in the game.

The Bills (6-1) offense left the defense out to dry in the second half. To the Bills credit, their defense hung in and kept the Packers from truly challenging the final score line.

The victory keeps Buffalo in the top spot in the AFC standings. The Bills were a few minor plays from making this game a blowout. The Bills take on the surprising New York Jets (5-3) next Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

