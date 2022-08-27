Instant analysis: Bills fall flat in preseason finale vs. Panthers as Matt Araiza loomed

The Buffalo Bills lost to the Carolina Panthers 21-0 in their 2022 preseason finale. It was the first preseason loss for the Bills in 10 exhibitions.

Most of Buffalo’s starters were on the sidelines for the game, allowing many depth players to work to pad their resumes before the roster reduction on August 30. Unfortunately, there weren’t many splash plays to push some of these players onto the 53-man roster.

What also dampened any lack of big moments was what was laid at the feet of the Bills on Thursday: The Matt Araiza lawsuit. The punter for Buffalo was one of three men named in a civil lawsuit that accuses him of raping a 17-year-old girl last year.

The situation was on everyone’s mind as the game unfolded and Bills head coach Sean McDermott saw numerous questions thrown his way after the contest.

No one was really thinking it considering the allegations are much more serious than a game but everyone was clearly weighing on the players.

Buffalo’s offense sputtered all night, failing to gain traction with Case Keenum and Matt Barkley at quarterback. The pair combined for only 110 net passing yards. The Bills struggled to keep drives alive, converting only three of 11 third-down conversions. Keenum also threw an interception. On Carolina’s ensuing drive, the Panthers scored on a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Chubba Hubbard.

A few offensive players tried to put their stamp on a roster spot. Running backs Duke Johnson and Raheem Blackshear broke off a few nice runs. However, Johnson is on the fringe of a roster spot, while Blackshear seems destined for the practice squad.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins has made things difficult for the Bills coaching staff. While Hodgins’s numbers were not stellar (four catches for 19 yards), he did show that he can catch virtually anything thrown in his direction.

Offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey dialed up a largely vanilla game plan, which contributed to a lack of big plays on the night. The Bills are apparently keeping the creativity hidden for the regular season.

Defensively, the Bills kept the Panthers largely under wraps. The Panthers played with several starters in the lineup, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. The reserves limited Carolina to only 5.9 yards per reception with Mayfield at the helm.

The defensive line was strong against the run, allowing only 1.9 yards per carry heading into garbage time.

Jaquan Johnson might be the biggest winner from this preseason. He tied for the team-lead in tackles with six. Johnson was all over the field against against the Panthers, making plays at the line of scrimmage and in coverage. If Jordan Poyer is not ready to return in Week 1, Johnson will be a solid option in the All-Pro’s place.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning Barkley’s performance again. Not as a throw, rather, a kicker.

The No. 3 quarterback was Araiza’s replacement at punter.

General manager Brandon Beane, McDermott, and the organization will have some difficult choices in finalizing the remaining spots on the roster. Buffalo will need to cut 27 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Of course, the looming one above all might be Araiza.

