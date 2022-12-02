Instant analysis: Bills make easy work of Patriots in Week 13 victory

The Buffalo Bills continued their recent dominance over the New England Patriots, 24-10, on Thursday Night Football in Week 13.

The victory puts Buffalo one-half game ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East standings for the time being.

The Bills’ offensive game plan was methodical, working to control the ball and time. The Bills three touchdown drives were long, sustained drives. Buffalo completed drives of 15 plays, 14 plays, and nine plays that ended with six points.

The game plan took some pressure off of Josh Allen. Allen still made some spectacular plays, but the game did not have the feeling that the team would sink if Allen could not make magic happen.

James Cook and Devin Singletary provided a solid complement to the Bills passing attack. For the first time this season, Cook led the way in carries with 14. He totaled 64 yards on the ground. Singletary, for his part, added 13 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Allen had an efficient day, going 22-for-33 with 2 touchdowns and 223 yards. Stefon Diggs was Allen’s favorite target, catching seven passes for 92 yards and a touchdown reception. Isaiah McKenzie added five catches for 44 yards. Gabe Davis had a quiet game, reeling in two passes. However, one of his receptions was good for six points. Davis was on the receiving end of an extraordinary play by Allen.

Cook also reeled in six passes for 41 yards. He became a solid secondary option, as other receiving threats, including Davis and Dawson Knox, had a quiet evening.

Josh Allen stays inbounds and finds Gabe Davis for the TD 😮#BUFvsNE pic.twitter.com/fQsgEDtXB6 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 2, 2022

Buffalo’s offensive line battled through without Dion Dawkins at left tackle. David Quessenberry started at tackle and played at less than 100-percent. Quessenberry struggled at times, but he gutted out the performance for the team. Meanwhile, the remainder of the offensive line did a good enough job in the run game and provided decent time for Allen in pass protection.

Defensively, Buffalo put decent pressure Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Jones was never a real threat against the Bills defense. Outside of New England’s initial touchdown, a 48-yard quick screen to Marcus Jones, the Patriots did little to challenge Buffalo.

AJ Epeenese recorded Buffalo’s only sack. However, Jones was largely unsettled by Buffalo’s pressure. The Bills were able to get solid pressure with their front four, leaving Jones will few options when passing into a sea of Buffalo defenders. The group did this without their dominant pass rusher, Von Miller, who was put on injured reserve earlier in the day.

Tremaine Edmunds returned to the lineup and led Buffalo with six tackles. Jordan Poyer had a strong game, nearly making a stellar interception. Taron Johnson had two passes defended.

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a few good runs against Buffalo’s defense. However, the life of Buffalo’s defense was made easy by the Patriots, as they only had to focus on New England’s feeble passing attack.

Buffalo gets a well-deserved break, as they will take on the New York Jets on December 11th at Highmark Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire