Instant analysis: Bills declare a training camp battle to watch with O’Cyrus Torrence

The Buffalo Bills have solidified that their offensive line is going to be a position to watch during training camp with their second-round pick at the 2023 NFL draft.

At the No. 59 overall selection, the Bills grabbed offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence.

Torrence is a senior with experience at both left and right guard. He earned All-American honors and was named a first-team All-SEC lineman.

Torrence was a four-year starter in college, starting 36 games for Louisiana before transferring to Florida. In total, Torrence started 47 games in his collegiate career.

The Bills add some protection for quarterback Josh Allen in the Florida prospect. Torrence brings power and strength to the Buffalo offensive line.

At 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, he rarely loses battles against interior defensive linemen, especially in the run game. Torrence is aggressive, getting downhill and creating lanes. He does well to gain control of his body position and hand placement in tight spaces.

Even with his aggressive approach at the point of attack, Torrence is a disciplined player. He did not take a penalty during his senior season.

While at Florida, he played in a zone-blocking scheme. He will immediately challenge the starting right the guard spot on the Bills offensive line where incumbent Ryan Bates played in 2022.

There’s likely another position battle that will ensue on the left. Buffalo signed both Connor McGovern and David Edwards during free agency. The offensive line could look a lot difference in Buffalo in 2023.

What may determine if Torrence starts in Week 1 is if he can dominate against quick pass rushers. Torrence’s strength in the run game is highlighted quite a bit in his game film. His ability to consistently protect the pocket and pick up blitzes will be a point to watch in the preseason.

Torrence will need to improve at blocking in space and at the second level in the NFL. While he wins at the point of attack, there is some work to be done when he takes on linebackers in the run game.

Overall, Torrence has all of the attributes that Buffalo loves with their players. Torrence earned rave reviews from his coaches for his mentality and coachability on the field.

