Instant Analysis: Big second half lifts LSU past Texas A&M in regular season finale

LSU’s offense looked vulnerable for the first time all season on Saturday in the early stretches against Texas A&M, but even a solid Aggies defense couldn’t keep the Tigers contained forever as coach Brian Kelly’s team ultimately pulled away to a 42-30 win to finish out the regular season at 9-3.

LSU trailed at the half in this one, and it found itself in a 24-14 hole early in the third quarter, but the offense finally heated up, outscoring Texas A&M 21-6 in the fourth quarter.

Despite the slow start, it was ultimately another impressive game from Jayden Daniels, who put the final touches on his Heisman resume with four passing touchdowns and 355 yards (235 passing, 120 rushing). Malik Nabers was his favorite target with six catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns as he became the program’s all-time leader in receptions.

The Tigers were outgained in this game, a rare occurrence even if it was just by one yard.

Now, coach Brian Kelly’s team will await its bowl fate as a 10-win season is still in reach.

