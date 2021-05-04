Instant Analysis:: What some of the best in the buisness have to say about WR Simi Fehoko

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2020 season with hopes of their three-headed monster at wide receiver (Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb) terrorizing the league, that was until Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury.

The former fourth-round pick is said to be on schedule in his rehab, and now has another new toy to play with. At 6-foot-4 and 222 pounds, Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko brings size, speed, and athleticism to an already loaded receiving corps.

Link Jon Machota’s take: The Cowboys considered taking a wide receiver in the third round. They end up doing so in the fifth by selecting Stanford’s Simi Fehoko. Dane Brugler had him graded as the 16th-best WR in this class and a projected third or fourth-round pick. The 6-4, 222-pound Fehoko was first-team All-Pac 12 last season, catching 37 passes for 574 yards and 3 touchdowns in 6 games. Dane Brugler’s analysis: Fehoko is older and still growing into the position, but he has impressive short-area quickness for his size with the hand-eye coordination to reel in tough throws. He offers enticing pass-catching traits and special teams ability worth developing.

Link Positives: First-year starter coming off a career season. Large, game-controlling wideout who was the go-to receiver who could not be stopped at Stanford. Physical, outmuscles cornerbacks, and wins out for contested throws. Displays terrific eye/hand coordination as well as focus. Tracks the pass in the air, extends to make the reception away from his frame, and possesses soft as well as strong hands. Comes back to the ball and follows the quarterback across the field to make himself an available target. Athletic, gets vertical and plucks the ball out of the air. Stout and rarely knocked out of his pass route by the inadvertent hit. Works his hands to separate from defenders and makes the reception in stride. Negatives: Plays to one speed, does not play to his forty-yard dash time, and lacks a burst. Occasionally lets passes slip through his hands. Rounds off routes and displays limited quickness in and out of breaks. Analysis: After a productive freshman season, Fehoko improved during his shortened sophomore campaign. He’s a big possession receiver and an awesome red zone threat with potential as a fourth or even third receiver at the next level.

Simi Fehoko is a big-play threat whenever his number is called. He has a big frame with an exceptional catch radius for the position. He plays with a competitive streak and is physically tough at the catch point. He has some straight-line speed that has helped him get separation on 9 routes. He has had some drops, but generally shows good hands when catching the football.

Ideal Role: Rotational wide receiver and core special teams player. Scheme Fit: This player’s skill set will fit in any scheme

