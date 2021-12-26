Instant analysis after Bengals thump Ravens, complete season sweep

Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals used a banged-up Baltimore Ravens squad to warm up for greater challenges over the final two weeks of the season.

Those Bengals did whatever they wanted against the Ravens, earning a 41-21 win and further entrenching themselves as the top team in the AFC North.

Before looking ahead to big challenges, here are some instant takeaways from the contest.

Quick Hits

— A big problematic sign of things to come or just getting caught off guard? The Cincinnati defense let a third-string passer march 75 yards down the field on their first drive to take a lead via a touchdown. It was one of those things that suggested whether coaches could adjust quickly would outright decide the game.

— Regardless, Joe Burrow’s offense had zero problems. First drive was a field goal, with the only thing really stopping it an iffy play-call. The first touchdown drive was a smooth fourth-down run from Joe Mixon. Second was a 68-yard bomb to Tyler Boyd while an injured Ravens secondary straight-up forgot to cover him. Third was another stroll down the field topped off by Mixon taking a pass into the endzone. All before halftime.

— Notoriously well-coached Baltmioire dug out of a hole slightly with a score to make it 24-14 before getting the ball back after halftime, too.

— But the depleted Ravens secondary wasn’t going to change. In mere moments before halftime, Cincinnati marched down the field again for another score. Burrow had 299 yards and three scores at halftime.

— Two of the touchdowns are must-see highlights.

— Trey Hendrickson, maybe the best free-agent signing by any team last year, shattered the team’s sack record.

— Bengals got the ball for the first time in the second half and sat on the ball for more than 10 minutes before kicking a field goal to make it 34-14. A good lesson for how to dominate a game with a lead.

— After a Ravens score, Bengals wasted no time going back down and scoring again too as Burrow set a career-high in passing yardage.

— Burrow would’ve been the first 500-yard passer in Bengals history if a Tyler Boyd touchdown held up upon review.

— He did it anyway.

Key Stat

525: Burrow’s passing yardage, to go along with his four touchdowns. He did whatever he wanted all day against a hobbled secondary. He’s thrown for 800-plus yards in two meetings with the Ravens this year.

Game Balls

Everyone: No really. Talk about Baltimore’s injuries aside, that’s how you go out and stomp out the last serious threat in the AFC North with the playoffs on the line. Burrow and his weapons were electric, the defense held its own well enough. Some of the issues (o-line play, defense against tight ends) can still get cleaned up, especially if some injured guys get back.

Top Takeaway

As expected: The Bengals expected to win this one after bullying the Ravens in their first meeting. And frankly, this was the expected outcome because the Ravens have so many players, including defenders, on reserve lists. Baltimore looked lost and the Bengals went for the jugular repeatedly to assert AFC North dominance. Now it’s on to a much tougher test against Kansas City.

