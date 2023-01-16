Instant analysis after Bengals survive Ravens, advance in playoffs

2
Chris Roling
·4 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals held on in the wild card round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens, 24-17.

The Bengals fell behind 10-9 by halftime and suffered a few critical injuries in the process. They then entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17 before a historic defensive touchdown by Sam Hubbard.

Here’s a look at some quick notes and stats to know from the game.

 

Quick Hits

— Burrow started the opening drive 5-of-5 then ended 0-of-3, going 14 plays and more than six minutes of game clock before an Evan McPherson field goal. Not bad and established the run, but it was clear Burrow might need to get out of the pocket more.

— Akeem Davis-Gaither cut off a pass intended for Mark Andrews and intercepted it on Baltimore’s first drive. Tyler Huntley just never saw him.

— The Akeem Davis-Gaither interception.

— Ja’Marr Chase torched Marcus Peters down the field after the interception, catching five passes and capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown.

— Another red flag for special teams: Evan McPherson missed the extra point, making it 9-0 instead of 10-0.

— Bengals defense gave up a 17-play touchdown drive, 12 of those on the ground. That’s a big red flag on its own, as it’s the exact game the Ravens wanted to play and what could let them pull off an upset.

— Yet another red flag — left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury and that put Jackson Carman in the game.

— Starting cornerback Eli Apple also suffered an injury.

— Big four-point swing by the Bengals defense by preventing a touchdown at the end of the half. That meant being down 10-9 instead of much worse.

— Out of the halftime tunnel, Bengals offense looped in some new things like pistol formations and play-action to go the length of the field for a touchdown, a short Burrow rush. Burrow then hit Tee Higgins for the two-point conversion.

— Of major note? Carman looked solid at left tackle on his first drive, his natural position in college. Might be something to watch closely.

— Eli Apple got cooked on a deep Ravens touchdown, biting on what he thought would be a short throw. That tied the game at 17 — the most points the Ravens have scored in game since losing Lamar Jackson in early December.

— One of the wildest plays onlookers will ever see: Sam Hubbard scored a 98-yard touchdown in a stunning game-changing play.

— Three straight punts for the Bengals offense while having a chance to close the game out. Not unexpected given the Ravens defense and needing to change things because of injuries. But the offense needed the defense to carry the second half and key moments.

 

Key Stat

364-234: The Ravens offense actually outgained the Bengals offense in this one. The defense kept giving up big chunk plays and the offense came up short, especially in the second half while dealing with injuries.

 

Game Balls

QB Joe Burrow: Who else? Three backup linemen in the game or not, Burrow did what he could, finishing 23-of-32 with 209 yards and one touchdown.

WR Ja’Marr Chase: It would appear there isn’t a flaw to Chase’s game and he put that on full display Sunday night, doing a little bit of everything on the way to nine catches for 84 yards with the touchdown.

DE Sam Hubbard: Other players get credit for stopping the run and knocking the ball away, but it was Hubbard who had the awareness to scoop it and run nearly 100 yards, needing an oxygen mask on the sidelines after.

 

Top Takeaway

Ugly: This was always going to be an AFC North bout. The Bengals had some unusual struggles on the defensive side of the ball that really let the Ravens play the style of game they want to play in order to steal an upset win. Injuries didn’t help. The Bengals need to seriously fix some things in just a week’s time before going to face the Bills on the road in the divisional round.

List

5 reasons why the Bengals can win the Super Bowl

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Bengals take 9-0 lead with Ja’Marr Chase touchdown

    The Bengals have methodically taken a two-possession lead in the first half of Sunday night’s playoff matchup with the Ravens. After Evan McPherson hit a field goal to go up 3-0 in the first quarter, quarterback Joe Burrow hit Ja'Marr Chase with a 7-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter. But McPherson missed the [more]

  • Joe Burrow QB sneaks a touchdown, Bengals lead Ravens 17-10

    Joe Burrow has created a little magic in the third quarter of Sunday’s playoff matchup with the Ravens and the Bengals now lead 17-10 with 5:02 left in the third quarter. After Cincinnati forced a punt on Baltimore’s opening drive of the second half, Burrow and the Bengals’ offense were able to drive 83 yards [more]

  • Bengals' 98-yard fumble return TD sparks AFC wild-card game win against Ravens

    The Bengals preserved their chance at Super Bowl redemption by escaping against the Ravens on Sunday, setting up a date against the Buffalo Bills

  • Best reactions after Bengals beat Ravens, advance to divisional round of playoffs

    The best reactions from Ravens vs. Bengals in the wild card round.

  • Sam Hubbard’s record-breaking playoff fumble return TD generated huge reactions

    Reactions to Sam Hubbard's record-breaking touchdown.

  • Bills to host Bengals in Divisional round clash

    #Bills to host #Bengals in Divisional round clash:

  • Bengals vs. Bills divisional round time, date revealed

    Here's when the Bengals and Bills will play next weekend.

  • Jeff Bezos didn’t submit a bid for the Commanders

    On the eve of the deadline for submitting bids to buy the Commanders, Forbes reported that owner Daniel Snyder has already received multiple offers “well north” of $7 billion. Now, FrontOfficeSports.com disputes this account. A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that no bid exceeded $6.3 billion. More significantly, Perez reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has [more]

  • NFL divisional round: Matchups, schedule, broadcast info

    The matchups for the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs are nearly set. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming games.

  • Hubbard's 98-yard fumble return lifts Bengals over Ravens

    Sam Hubbard returned Tyler Huntley's fumble 98 yards for a tiebreaking touchdown in the fourth quarter, helping Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 in an AFC wild-card game on Sunday night. Facing third-and-goal at the 1 with about 12 minutes left, Huntley tried to go over the top of the line for the go-ahead score. The ball went right to Hubbard at the 2, and the defensive end took off down the field for the longest fumble return for a touchdown in NFL postseason history.

  • Chiefs to play Jaguars in divisional round of playoffs

    The #Chiefs' opponent for the divisional round of the playoffs is set.

  • Biden classified documents need to be reviewed for national security risks, Schiff says

    Rep. Adam Schiff, a former chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said Sunday that classified documents recently discovered to be in President Joe Biden's possession from his time as vice president need to be assessed for their national security implications. "I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts," the California Democrat said of the Biden documents during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" when pressed by co-anchor Jonathan Karl about any national security risks. Schiff said that he would like to see more information from the intelligence community on the details of the documents, noting that he expects similar details regarding the trove of classified materials that were recovered from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

  • Broncos rolling over about $10.6 million in salary cap space for 2023

    The Broncos are rolling over about $10.6 million worth of unused salary cap space from this season into 2023.

  • Flood watches in effect for more than 26 million people in California

    Flood watches are in effect for more than 26 million people in California, which has already been ravaged by a series of catastrophic storms. The systems are expected to bring "heavy lower elevation rain, significant mountain snow, and strong winds," the National Weather Service said in a bulletin Saturday. The first system is expected to bring heavy rain across California as it moves inland Saturday evening.

  • Biden declares emergency for storm-hit California

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday. It came as another wave of rainstorms began to drench the waterlogged state at the weekend. And after state governor Gavin Newsom made a public call earlier in the day for the president to make a move. "Because that's my response to the folks out there on cots right now, in terms of what are we going to do for them." A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded California since Dec. 26. The weather event, involving a flowing column of condensed water vapor, is rarely seen in such frequent succession. They’ve left at least 19 people dead, and brought floods, mudslides, power outages, home evacuations and road closures. Biden ordered federal aid for state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the affected areas, according to a White House statement. At the earlier briefing in the central city of Merced, Newsom urged Californians to remain "vigilant" over the next two days, saying he was aware many people are fatigued about the ongoing challenges. As rain, snow and gusts swept into the state yet again on Saturday, residents in this Santa Cruz County community of Felton said they were indeed fatigued. "We cleaned it up and the next thing you know, fast forward six days, we're flooding again. So we're in shock because even though we prepped for it, we didn't prep for it to get as high as it did, so that was more mess, more destruction. Our furnace is gone. It's just a lot. And to go through it a third time, it's just defeating.” "Three floods in 10 days or a week is a bit too much. It's tough but life goes on, you know." The ninth and final atmospheric river of the series is due to make landfall on Monday and last a couple of days.

  • Ravens vs. Bengals takeaways and everything to know from playoff matchup

    Game recap and notes from Ravens vs. Bengals in wild card playoff showdown.

  • Sam Hubbard traveled 123.6 yards on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown

    Bengals DE Sam Hubbard covered more distance than any other player this season on his 98-yard fumble return touchdown against the Ravens.

  • Bills fortunate to escape Dolphins but can't continue self-inflicted mistakes

    The Bills survived, and that's about the best thing that can be said about their 34-31 AFC wild-card victory over the Dolphins.

  • Pegula tribute to Bills' Hamlin after Australian Open win

    World number three Jessica Pegula raced through her first-round match at the Australian Open on Monday, then revealed she had still found time to watch her beloved Buffalo Bills win an NFL playoffs match."If I'm going to be out first round, I would rather know first match than not.

  • Game Recap: Kings 132, Spurs 119

    The Kings defeated the Spurs, 132-119. Harrison Barnes recorded a game-high 29 points (8-11 FG) for the Kings, while Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists in the victory. Tre Jones tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Spurs in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 24-18, while the Spurs fall to 13-31.