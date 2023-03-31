Instant analysis after Bengals sign DL Tarell Basham in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals were unlikely to leave the defensive line unaddressed going into the upcoming draft.

That idea proved true on Friday with the team quietly signing former Ohio University standout Tarell Basham.

Basham was a third-round pick in 2017 by the Indianapolis Colts. He was waived in October 2018 and claimed by the New York Jets, then signed by the Dallas Cowboys in March of 2021, then waived late in 2022, where he signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Along the way, Basham has played all over the field, drumming up 11 sacks and five forced fumbles. A brief glance at the sheet shows he’s never played more than 64 percent of the snaps for a defense so far and has lined up on the ends of the line, inside and even at linebacker.

That’s exactly what the Bengals want, of course. Versatility and experience are a theme of Lou Anarumo’s scheme, so expect to hear plenty about how Basham will line up all over the defense in a rotational role.

At this stage of free agency, it’s surely a cost-effective move, too, meaning little risk but a potentially high reward.

As an added bonus to what looks like a nice value, Basham’s arrival won’t cause the Bengals to avoid adding to the pass-rush via the draft. There’s a good chance he can provide great competition for the likes of Jeff Gunter in camp, too.

As a whole, Basham isn’t the biggest splash for the Bengals by any means, but he’s a meaningful one as yet another addition capable of flourishing within Anarumo’s scheme.

