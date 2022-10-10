Instant analysis after Bengals lose late heartbreaker to Ravens on SNF

The Cincinnati Bengals hit their second primetime game in as many weeks and emerged losers in a 19-17 outcome against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

Those Joe Burrow-led Bengals again had a slow start on offense with some problematic areas popping up again, this time under a national spotlight.

They charged back late and actually took a lead with less than two minutes left, only to fall after the defense coughed up just enough yardage for the Ravens to get in field goal range.

Here’s a look at some quick in-game notes and numbers to know right after the game went final.

Quick Hits

— First offensive drive for the Bengals stalled, but the team made a concerted effort to get Ja’Marr Chase easy touches right out of the gates. If not a big play, a way to soften up the defense for something bigger over the top later.

— Ravens aggressively attacked the edges of the Bengals defense on the first drive.

— But there? First-round rookie Dax Hill got a very rare snap for his debut season and got a third-down stop.

— Another miserable start for the offense. The running game is a mess that doesn’t work inside and the play-calling has to overcompensate, which it simply can’t.

— The offense came alive almost at random late in the first half, getting good yardage on the ground from shotgun-based runs before Burrow found Hayden Hurst for a major revenge-game touchdown.

— Jonah Williams suffered an injury in the second quarter and walked off but eventually returned.

— Burrow forced a pass that got intercepted in the third quarter but otherwise had the offense humming, especially to Hurst. Ravens committing penalties didn’t hurt, of course.

— Bengals went eight-plus minutes and 73 yards while down three in the second half and scored…zero points. There was a failed trick play, then a shovel pass that failed on a fourth down in a rather stunning display of failed play-calling and execution.

— Zac Taylor and La’el Collins had an…interesting sideline chat after a failed fourth-down attempt.

— Gutsy drive by Burrow in the fourth’s closing moments, capped off by a quarterback sneak that helped the team take the lead.

— Defense was its usual bend-but-don’t-break self on the final drive, but that was enough to let the Ravens into field goal range.

Key Stat

4.8: Yards per carry for the offense, with 78 yards going to Joe Mixon. It was very ugly early, but the running game broke it open a bit, which is exactly what the offense needed against the specific defense Baltimore threw out there to contain the pass.

Game Balls

TE Hayden Hurst: How about the tight end revenge game? Hurst was there whenever Burrow needed him, finishing with six catches for 53 yards and the touchdown.

S Vonn Bell: Six total tackles and yet another interception, again on a key drive at a key moment. The leader just keeps showing out for an underrated defense.

Top Takeaway

Gritty: This one was never going to be a casual blowout win like the two sweeps last year. The Ravens made too many changes and improvements and the Bengals had plenty of warning signs over the first four weeks. Sticking in it and an ability to keep improving on those areas, even as this game unfolded, was a great sign no matter the end result. Keep in mind the AFC North remains wide open.

