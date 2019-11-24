Instant Analysis: Beavers bowl eligibility slips through their fingers, lose a heartbreaker

Washington State running back Max Borghi guaranteed a win over Oregon State in his post-game press conference last week. He backed up that claim by scoring the game-winning touchdown with two seconds remaining.

With the winner punching their ticket to a bowl game, the Washington State Cougars (6-5, 3-4 Pac-12) defeated the Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) 54-53 Saturday night at the Palouse.

The game went back and forth all night long, but ultimately the Cougars pulled through when the clock hit double zeroes. Both teams held double digit leads in the fourth quarter, but it was the Cougars who left the stadium bowl eligible.

While the Beavers remain ineligble for a bowl game, they have one more chance next week against rival Oregon at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Here are some takeaways from the game.

DROPS HURT THE BEAVS

The Beavers dropped the ball on both sides of the ball all night. The defense dropped a ball from WSU QB Anthony Gordon that hit the safety in the chest in the first quarter. The Cougs scored three plays later. David Morris also dropped a pick early in the second quarter. Then in the third quarter, Tyjon Lindsey dropped a pass that would have been good for a first down when the Beavers went for it on 4th down at mid-field. The Cougs would once again take advantage of that drop to score another touchdown.

However, the one that hurt the most was when tight end Teagan Quitoriano could not secure a high pass that would have sealed the game for the Beavers.

DEFENSE FORCED SO MANY TURNOVERS

Heading into the night, the Beavers were last in the conference in turnovers forced. They had five tonight.

In the fourth quarter, after the Beavers took a four point lead, freshman Omar Speights picked off Gordon to give the offense excellent field position. The Beavers would go on to take an eleven-point lead after another Jermar Jefferson touchdown catch.

The Beavers foced three turnovers in the first half alone. John McCartan picked off Gordon at the Beavers one-yard line. Then, the defense recovered a fumble to give the ball back to Luton and company.

BEAVERS HAVE A KICKER

Field goal kicking has been harsh for Oregon State this season. Originally, the Beavers started Jordan Chokair who was two of six before being benched in favor of freshman Everett Hayes. At the end of the first half, with the Beavers facing a 4th and 10, Hayes was called upon for a 47 yard field goal. He drilled it. A welcome sight for Beaver Nation.

BEAVERS OFFENSE CAN SCORE

With Mike Leach running the Cougars offense, everyone knew the WSU was going to put up points. The question was whether the Beavers could score enough to hang with Washington State. And they hung around. Their opening possession was a 99-yard drive capped off by a 54-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Jermar Jefferson. Later in the game, Luton hit wide receiver Champ Flemings on multiple deep balls to stretch the field vertically for the run game. Hodgins and the tight ends made multiple contested carches. When coming back in the fourth quarter the Beavers put up 29 points in the final period, but it sadly was not enough.

More to come from OSU's loss to WSU.

Instant Analysis: Beavers bowl eligibility slips through their fingers, lose a heartbreaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest