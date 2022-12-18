Instant analysis of the Bears’ Week 15 loss to Eagles

The Chicago Bears did their best to grit out a tough win in front of the Soldier Field crowd on Sunday, but couldn’t quite overcome the conference-best Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Justin Fields held his own on offense, rushing for 95 yards and coming back to make a daring fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

It was over when…

… Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ offense converted a first down in Bears territory after the two-minute warning. Chicago had run out of timeouts and was unable to stop the clock when the Eagles went into victory formation.

Game balls

QB Justin Fields: Fields led the Bears in rushing and put up almost 200 yards in the passing game along with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His comeback attempt in the fourth quarter should stick with Chicago’s fans for a long time to come, even if the Bears didn’t manage to win.

CB Kyler Gordon: The Bears’ rookie cornerback fought hard against the Eagles and came down with an impressive interception of Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia has some of the best receivers in the NFL, and this game could’ve gotten out of hand if it weren’t for the work Gordon put in against them.

Key stat

6 Sacks: Chicago’s offensive line allowed six sacks on the day, which made it nearly impossible for Fields to move the ball through the air. Everything he accomplished today was in spite of his offensive line.

Quick hits:

Running back David Montgomery found the endzone on a nine-yard touchdown run that gave the Bears an early lead in the first quarter.

Seven Bears combined for five or more tackles on the day, and the team was led by linebacker Nicholas Morrow who tallied 11 in the game.

Justin Fields ended the game with a passer rating of 119.5.

Chicago fumbled the ball four times in this matchup, losing only one.

The Bears were outscored by just five points despite being out-gained by nearly 200 yards on offense.

Chicago was penalized six times in this game for a total of 30 yards.

Byron Pringle led the team in receiving, catching two balls for 39 yards and a touchdown.

