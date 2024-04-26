Instant analysis of Bears selection of WR Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears paired new quarterback Caleb Williams with a playmaking wide receiver in Rome Odunze with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bears have found a perfect fit for Shane Waldron’s offense in Odunze, a talented wide receiver from the University of Washington. At 6’3″ and 212 pounds, Odunze possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to become a dominant force in the NFL.

Odunze’s physicality and ability to win contested catches make him an ideal target in the red zone and on third downs. His strong hands and body allow him to make difficult catches in traffic, providing a reliable option for the quarterback when the play breaks down. Odunze’s size also makes him an effective blocker in the running game, which is crucial in Waldron’s scheme, which relies heavily on the outside run.

In addition to his physical attributes, Odunze’s route-running ability and football IQ are intriguing. He has a good understanding of how to leverage his routes and find soft spots in zone coverage, which will be valuable in the Bears’ play-action passing game. The Washington wide receiver can read defenses and adjust on the fly, which will help Caleb Williams.

Overall, the Bears have found a talented and versatile wide receiver in Odunze, who fits perfectly into Waldron’s offense. His size, physicality, route-running ability, and football IQ make him a great addition to the Bears’ receiving corps, and he has the potential to become a long-term starter and future WR1 on the team.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire