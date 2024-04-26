Instant analysis of Bears selection of QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears selected quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

As expected, the Bears have secured the franchise quarterback poised to become the face of the team and bring a dynamic presence to the Bears locker room.

Caleb Williams is a player with a skill set that perfectly aligns with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s vision. Williams brings an impressive combination of precision passing – especially off-platform, the agility to evade defenders, and a fiery competitive spirit.

Williams will be the starting quarterback right out of the gate, and the Bears have already equipped him with the necessary support to excel. This isn’t just a draft pick; it’s a statement.

The Bears are building, and Caleb Williams is expected to be the cornerstone of GM Ryan Poles’ vision. The world waits to see how soon Williams will be able to shift Chicago’s fortune and reassert the Bears as a dominant force in the league.

