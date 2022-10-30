Instant analysis of Bears’ 49-29 loss vs. Cowboys in Week 8

The Bears’ offense had their second-highest scoring game of the season, but the defense had its worst outing in a 49-29 road loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which drops Chicago to 3-5 on the season.

The Bears’ defense could not stop much as the Cowboys accumulated more than 400 yards of total offense, including 131 yards rushing from backup running back Tony Pollard.

Quarterback Justin Fields led Chicago’s offense with 211 total yards, adding two touchdowns through the air and another score running the ball. The offense continued to improve, and the adjustment to utilize Fields’ dual-threat ability is paying dividends. And while the offensive line failed to protect Fields (four sacks), the problem was with the defense.

The Bears’ defense allowed Dallas to score touchdowns on their first four possessions, putting the offense in a 28-17 hole at halftime. The Cowboys converted 82% of their third downs and only punted twice in the game. This game was embarrassing for a team that prided itself on defense.

Maybe the loss of defensive end Robert Quinn had a more significant impact on the defense than most realized, but Chicago cannot allow this to continue, whatever the reason for Sunday’s performance.

The Bears ended their road game stretch and will play back-to-back home games, taking on the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions in Weeks 9 and 10.

