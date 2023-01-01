Instant analysis of Bears’ 41-10 loss vs. Lions in Week 17

The Chicago Bears suffered an embarrassing 41-10 loss on the road to the Detroit Lions, falling to 3-13 and losing a franchise-record nine consecutive games.

Quarterback Justin Fields easily had the worst passing game of his career, going 7-for-21 passing and only gaining 75 yards through the air.

The combination of injuries on the offensive line, and his tendency to hold the ball, led to Fields getting sacked seven times. As the Bears head into their final game, the young quarterback has been sacked 55 times, tied for 12th most in a single season.

But, as usual, Fields was successful on the ground. He rushed for 132 yards, with 105 of those coming in the first quarter, and is only 64 yards away from setting the NFL single-season rushing record by a quarterback.

The Bears scored twice in the first quarter on a 13-yard pass to tight end Cole Kmet and a 23-yard field goal by Cairo Santos. But, after 10 quick points, Chicago wouldn’t score again. The Lions outscored the Bears 34-0 in the final three quarters.

Chicago’s defensive struggles continued, allowing the Lions to dominate the second and third quarters. After only rushing for 45 yards last week against the Panthers, Detroit had 265 yards rushing and two touchdowns from running backs Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift.

It’s been an awful season for the Bears, who can clinch the No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the Minnesota Vikings and a Houston Texans win over the Colts next week.

Chicago will close out what’s been a miserable 2022 season when they host the Vikings at Soldier Field in Week 18.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire