Instant analysis of Bears’ 40-20 win vs. Commanders in Week 5

After weeks of being critical of the underwhelming performances, we’ve seen from the Chicago Bears, it felt like they revived the season on Thursday night.

Chicago put an end to their haunting, franchise-worst 14-game losing streak, in glorious fashion, with a dominant 40-20 win over the Washington Commanders in prime time. It’s as if they were honoring the legacy of the great Dick Butkus, who we sadly lost before the game.

Let’s break down the Bears’ dominant win over the Commanders:

Justin Fields: Taking Command of the Offense

There’s something electric about watching a young quarterback mature right before our eyes. Justin Fields, often criticized and frequently under pressure, stood tall against the Commanders. He’s finally starting to resemble that first-round pick Chicago gambled on. Fields had zero turnovers despite taking three sacks – something he hasn’t done since against the Dolphins in Week 9 of last year.

Justin Fields & DJ Moore: Dynamic Duo

It’s not just Fields who deserves the accolades. Receiver DJ Moore is turning out to be the acquisition of the season. He had a masterclass performance with eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns. His connection with Fields is undeniable. Over the past two weeks, their numbers have been off the charts — perfect, actually. At this rate, it feels like every time Fields connects with Moore, it’s almost a guaranteed six points on the board.

Defense: Echoing Legends of Old

On Thursday night, we saw the kind of performance that would make Dick Butkus nod in approval from above. With five sacks on Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, and holding Washington’s run game to a paltry 29 yards, it felt like the Monsters of the Midway had returned. Even with an injury-plagued secondary, the Bears managed to snag their third interception.

A Night of Tribute and Triumph

Final Thoughts: A Turnaround or a Tease?

Here’s the million-dollar question: Is this the turnaround everyone hopes for or just a flash in the pan? Only time will tell, but for now, savor the victory. This wasn’t just any win; it was a statement. It was a tribute. It was the Bears reminding everyone that, despite the tough times, the spirit of the Monsters of the Midway endures. Keep an eye on this team; if they build on this momentum, who knows what’s next?

