Instant analysis of Bears’ 24-17 preseason loss vs. Colts

The Chicago Bears squared off against the Indianapolis Colts following joint practices earlier this week, where the Colts defeated the Bears, 24-17.

While the game resulted in a loss for Chicago, ending head coach Matt Eberflus’ undefeated record in the preseason, it presented unique opportunities for those lower on the depth chart.

We’re breaking down the Bears’ loss, which featured some standout performances in an otherwise underwhelming game.

Golden Opportunity: Bears Backups Shine and Stumble

In a bold move, the Bears sat 21 of their 22 starters, turning the game into a great opportunity for those further down the depth chart to prove their worth.

Rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent demonstrated leadership by directing a touchdown drive, punctuating it with a 2-yard touchdown run. Meanwhile, quarterback Nathan Peterman highlighted his arm strength by linking up with wide receiver Daurice Fountain for a memorable 35-yard touchdown.

The most significant misstep was by fullback Robert Burns, who lost the ball during the pivotal moments of the fourth quarter. Given the unlikely scenario that the Bears would retain two fullbacks, one with ball security issues would probably not be their choice.

Bears Defense Falters Late Despite Early Promise

Despite the majority of their starters watching from the sidelines, the Bears defense showcased resilience in the initial stages of the game, holding the Colts to just seven points through three quarters.

Defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, following a subdued Week 1, displayed enhanced agility and proved his capability as a pass rusher.

Yet, the final stretch proved challenging. The defense yielded 17 points in the fourth quarter, with quarterback Sam Ehlinger shining, notably through a decisive 42-yard pass to wide receiver James Washington, paving the way for his five-yard touchdown run.

Key Takeaway

Even with their primary starters sidelined, the Bears displayed impressive offensive depth. However, crucial missteps in the game’s final moments led to their downfall.

Holding a 17-13 lead over the Colts, a costly 15-yard penalty by defensive end Jalen Harris paved the way for Indianapolis to seize the lead with a touchdown just three plays later, making it 21-17.

Compounding the early mistakes, Burns’ subsequent fumble handed the ball back to the Colts, culminating in the decisive 24-17 final.

Up Next: Buffalo Bills

Chicago is set to welcome Buffalo next Saturday at Soldier Field. While this week presented an opportunity for depth players to shine, the upcoming game will have a different approach.

Those on the cusp of making the team will see action, but those likely headed for cuts may remain sidelined. With the regular season approaching, starters will require game time to gear up for Week 1. Whether starters play in the preseason finale remains to be seen.

