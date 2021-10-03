Instant analysis of Bears’ 24-14 win against Lions

Following last week’s dismal offensive outing, the Chicago Bears were looking to establish some sort of offensive rhythm not present all season. They were able to do just that in a. 24-14 win over the Detroit Lions to bring their record to 2-2 on the season.

Quarterback Justin Fields’ second NFL start was what fans were hoping for last week, as the rookie showed fans exactly what they can look forward to for hopefully the next decade-plus.

Fields was far from perfect, as he held onto the ball too long. But it’s essentially nitpicking at this point. While Fields’ stats weren’t flashy — he completed 11-of-17 passes for 209 yards with an interception for a 82.7 passer rating — this was the kind of game that showed why Fields has a bright future.

For the first time this season, we got to see Chicago’s downfield passing game — and it was a thing of beauty. Fields was lauded for his deep-ball accuracy coming out of Ohio State, and it came alive against the Lions secondary, where he completed five passes of 20-plus yards.

Receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney were the direct beneficiaries of that. Robinson had his best game of the season with three receptions for 63 yards. Mooney had a career game with with five receptions for a career-high 125 yards including a beauty of a 64-yard reception from Fields.

At this point, it’ll be hard for Matt Nagy to justify going back to Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. But don’t put it past Nagy, who tried to rush Dalton back this week.

Speaking of Nagy, it was clear from the Bears’ first offensive series — a beautiful 12-play, 75-yard drive that consisted of a heavy rushing attack and some nice completions for Fields — that it was offensive coordinator Bill Lazor calling plays, not Nagy. Chicago’s offense established a rhythm on offense not present since last season — which was also when Lazor took over play-calling duties.

The Bears defense bent but didn’t break in this contest, where there were more good moments than bad. Chicago had two takeaways — both fumble recoveries — and held the Lions scoreless in the first half. But there was also some blown coverage that led to points by Detroit, which kept them in it. But the Bears defense came up with a pair of fourth-down stops — early and late — that led to the win.

Chicago had four sacks on quarterback Jared Goff, including sacks from Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith and Trevis Gipson.

But it wasn’t all good news for Chicago. The Bears suffered a pair of brutal injuries during the game, including defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who played just one snap before exiting with a groin injury. But the biggest blow was the loss of running back David Montgomery, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Montgomery was seen writhing in pain while holding his knee. He was helped off the field and limped into the locker room. He was ruled out with a knee injury shortly after.

This was a much-needed win for the Bears, especially as things are going to get pretty tough over the next six weeks. Chicago will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders before facing the likes of the Packers, Buccaneers, 49ers and Steelers before the bye week.