Instant analysis of Bears’ 23-17 preseason win vs. Titans

The Chicago Bears delivered an exciting season preview at Soldier Field’s first preseason face-off, defeating the Tennessee Titans, 23-17.

Bright offensive moments signaled a reenergized team, while the defensive mirrored the Bears’ past defenses.

While the first week was exciting, as the preseason unfolds, the spotlight remains on player evaluations and identifying those destined for the 53-man roster.

We’re breaking down Chicago’s victory, as Matt Eberflus remains undefeated (4-0) in the preseason.

Justin Fields Shines Bright

Justin Fields demonstrated quarterback prowess, completing a pristine three passes for 129 yards, his numbers elevated by electrifying runs from DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert. This start should help Fields build confidence as a passer heading into the regular season.

Defensive Dominance

The Bears’ defense overwhelmed Tennessee. Kyler Gordon had a key forced fumble, and rookie Tyrique Stevenson nearly had an interception. Defensive linemen Trevis Gipson, Travis Bell, and Zacch Pickens had a sack. Meanwhile, the Bears’ linebackers had 5.5 sacks. Maybe the Monsters of the Midway have returned.

Challenges for Velus Jones and Tyler Scott

Velus Jones’ ball security once again came under scrutiny. A second-quarter fumble on a punt return handed Tennessee a golden opportunity. If such lapses persist, the Bears might pivot to Joe Reed for return duties.

Similarly, despite his blistering 4.4 speed, Tyler Scott’s fumble resulted in a scoring drive against the Bears defense. For teams, ball security is always prioritized over explosiveness.

Rookie running back Roschon Johnson displayed an amazing blend of speed, size, and hands. With Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman’s injury histories, Johnson’s stock could rise exponentially as the season progresses.

Hidden Gem: Micah Baskerville

Though undrafted and slightly undersized for the NFL, Micah Baskerville introduced himself in week one. His football IQ and anticipatory skills position the former LSU linebacker as a potential fan-favorite and roster mainstay.

Forward Focus: Indianapolis Colts

While the future looks promising for Justin Fields and the offense, sustained drives with consistent pass blocking have yet to be seen. Both Jones and Scott will eye redemption in the next outing. Particularly for Jones, the stakes are high—his next performances could determine his trajectory with the Bears.

