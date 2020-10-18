Instant analysis of Bears’ 23-16 win vs. the Panthers in Week 6

It was a strong start for the Chicago Bears as they were able to capitalize on a disastrous first possession by the Carolina Panthers. The Bears never looked back from that first possession and improved to 5-1 after defeating the Panthers 23-16.

The Bears defense did what they did best and kept the opponents offense in check. On that first possession of the game, the Bears were able to secure an interception to help the offense inside the 10-yard line. Nick Foles was able to find rookie tight end Cole Kmet to get the Bears on the board.

The Bears were able to force another turnover as Eddie Jackson knocked the ball out from former Bears running back Mike Davis then the game-winning interception by DeAndrew Houston-Carson. The Bears had other chances to get some takeaways, but those were neglected by penalties. For the second time this season, Jackson had a pick-six negated by penalty.

Another thing that hasn’t changed for the Bears is that the offense remains inconsistent. Foles started the game 11-for-12 and it seemed the Bears offense finally has found their stride, but after that start, the offense just ran out of gas.

The Bears were able to score another touchdown with a Foles quarterback sneak. The touchdown came in the third quarter, which means the Bears have finally scored in all four quarters this season.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Bears had a 20-6 lead, but the Panthers rallied a late comeback. Davis was able to score a touchdown, then a 48-yard field goal brought the Panthers within a touchdown to tie the game.

The Panthers were able to get the ball back with 5:12 remaining but the defense was able to force a turnover on downs. The Bears got the ball inside the two-minute warning but questionable play-calling gave the ball back to the Panthers.

With one timeout left the Panthers got the ball back, but on the first play on the drive, Bridgewater threw an interception to Houston-Carson to seal the 23-16 win.

The Bears continue to win close games and now sit comfortably with a 5-1 record as they are set to face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night a football.