Instant analysis of Bears’ 226th overall pick, OL Ja’Tyre Carter

The Chicago Bears continue to load up on the offensive line, as general manager Ryan Poles has now taken four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft.

The latest is Southern’s Ja’Tyre Carter with the 226th overall selection, who adds depth to what was an area of weakness last season.

Carter was a four-year starter at Southern University with 37 starts at left tackle. He’s 6’3, 311 pounds, with a perfect frame to move inside to guard. He’s a former high school basketball player converted to offensive line at Southern.

He’s strong at the point of attack and has plenty of aggressiveness, but he’s a developmental pick. He might not become a starter, but he provides additional depth at guard behind Cody Whitehair and Dakota Dozier.

