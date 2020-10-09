Instant analysis of Bears’ 20-19 win vs. the Bucs in Week 5

It started to look ugly for the Chicago Bears as they trailed 13-0 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half. But all of a sudden, the Bears got hot and scored 14 unanswered points to end the first half. They carried that momentum over into the fourth quarter, where they were able to outlast the Bucs for a 20-19 win to improve to 4-1 on the season for the first time since 2012.

The first half looked like the Bears were feeling good, confident and had all the momentum, but to start the second half the Bears went three and out. The Buccaneers would capitalize and take a 16-14 lead. Heading into this matchup the Bears haven’t scored any points in the third quarter and it will stay that way for another week.

The Bears get most of their points in the fourth quarter and they opened that up with a 47-yard field goal from Cairos Santos to take a 17-16 lead. The Buccaneers would drive down the field on the next possession and settled for three points for a 19-17 lead.

Down by two, the Bears got the ball back with 4:49 remaining in the game, but couldn’t do anything as they punted the ball to Brady with 2:48 left. The Bears defense would stand tall and force a three and out.

The Bears would get the ball near midfield with 2:21 and the Bears have to be careful – you need three points to win, but you don’t want to give Brady the ball back with time on the lock.

The Buccaneers defense was able to force a third down, but the Bears were able to convert for a first down on a 10-yard reception from Darnell Mooney. The Bears would connect on a 38-yard field goal to take a 20-19 lead, but would leave 1:13 for Brady.

The future first ballot Hall-of-Famer got to work. On the first play Brady was able to connect with Mike Evans for the first down, but that was the only time the Bucs would be able to move the chains. The Bears defense held up and forced a turnover on downs as Brady seemed to be confused rather if it was third or fourth down.

It was a big day for Khalil Mack as he bullied the Buccaneers offensive line. Mack totaled three QB hits, three tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and a pass deflection. The Bears defense caused frustration for Brady as he finished 25-for-41 for 253 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Foles was a bit better than Brady tonight as he finished 30-for-44 for 243 yards with one touchdown, one interception and the game winning drive. The Bears were able to score their first rushing touchdown of the year as David Montgomery found the end-zone in the second quarter.

After a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears bounce back and have a long break until they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.