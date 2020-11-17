Instant analysis of Bears’ 19-13 loss to the Vikings in Week 10

We are starting to run out of ideas on how to describe football games for the Chicago Bears. Nonetheless, it wasn’t a good game for the Bears as they were defeated 19-13 by the Minnesota Vikings.

On the opening drive for the Vikings, they got things going. The Vikings were marching down the field, but the Bears defense was able to force their first turnover of the game. However, the Bears couldn’t capitalize on the Vikings mistake. On the second play of the Bears opening drive, Nick Foles threw a pass right through Anthony Miller’s hand and it was intercepted by Harrison Smith.

The Vikings were able to capitalize on the Bears turnover. Kirk Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a 17-yard touchdown to give the Vikings a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. The Bears were able to respond after the Vikings scored. The offense got within the 10 yard line, but settled for the 23-yard field goal.

After the Bears cut into the Vikings lead, punts were exchanged between both teams. The Vikings were beginning to drive down the field with under two minutes left in the second quarter, but Khalil Mack was able to intercept Cousins and return it for 33-yards. Being set up in Vikings territory, the Bears couldn’t score a touchdown as they settled for a 42-yard field goal to trail 7-6 heading into halftime.

The beginning of the second half was the highlight of the game and seemed to be the game changer. Cordarrelle Patterson opened up the second half with a 104-yard kick return touchdown and gave the Bears a 13-7 lead. The Vikings were able to comeback to tie the game with a pair of field goals by Dan Bailey.

The Vikings were able to pull through for the lead as the Cousins connected with rookie Justin Jefferson to get into Bears territory. To finish the drive Cousins found Thielen for the second time today in the endzone to extend the lead. The Vikings did muff the point after attempt, so the Bears trailed by 6.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Bears have totaled -2 yards in the second half. The offense found a way to get positive yards, but fell short in Vikings territory as they turned it over on downs. The Vikings were able to run the clock out with Dalvin Cook and were able to extend the Bears losing streak to four games.

Luckily for the Bears and the fans, the team will heading into their bye week as the get ready to take on the Green Bay Packers. Foles finished 16-for-28 for 106 yards and one interception. But he was carted off the field after being slammed to the ground on an incomplete pass in the final minutes of the game.

Now, it appears that Mitchell Trubisky — assuming he’s healthy after the bye week — will make his grand return to the starting line-up in a Week 12 primetime game against the Green Bay Packers.