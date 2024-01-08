Instant analysis of Bears’ 17-9 loss vs. Packers in Week 18

Justin Fields may have worn a Chicago Bears jersey for the last time.

In a lackluster showdown in Week 18, the Bears (7-10) were defeated by the Green Bay Packers (9-8), 17-9, marking a 10-game losing streak against their rivals.

While Fields showed flashes of brilliance, the Packers quickly dimmed his light. As the 2023 season concludes, questions will be asked, not just about Fields’ future but about the future of the coaching staff and the Bears’ first overall pick.

On offense, Chicago moved the ball efficiently on the opening drive, taking a quick 3-0 lead. But Green Bay quickly turned up the heat. The Bears’ offensive line couldn’t stand up against the Packers, and Fields was sacked five times. The most critical sack came in the fourth quarter, forcing a tough third-and-22 situation, effectively ending any chance of a Bears comeback.

Chicago’s defense played well, limiting the Packers to 17 points, which generally would’ve kept the Bears in the game. In previous wins this season, holding teams to 14 points was a winning formula. This game could have been within Chicago’s grasp with a more aggressive offense.

But oddly, the Bears played it safe, limiting Fields to only 16 pass attempts — a season low — against a defense that most teams attack through the air. Chicago took the road less traveled, and it was a dead end.

With the 2023 season over, the attention turns towards the 2024 NFL draft. The fate of the coaching staff and quarterback and the future ownership of the first overall pick are all up for debate. Fans seem mixed on all topics.

Whatever the outcome this offseason, it’ll inspire hope in the fanbase. However, people will only know if the Bears are poised for a turnaround or if fans are in for more heartache once the 2024 regular season begins.

