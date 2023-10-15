Instant Analysis: Auburn has no answer for Jayden Daniels, LSU offense

The final game between Auburn and No. 20 LSU for the foreseeable future could not have gone more horribly for the orange-and-blue-clad Tigers.

Auburn struggled to keep up with LSU’s high-octane offense as they were outgained 563-293 in their 48-14 loss to the Bayou Bengals at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Auburn had to pluck many thorns out of its side on Saturday night, but the biggest of all was LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who accounted for 418 total yards and three touchdowns. He connected with eight different receivers, with his top targets being Malik Nabors and Kyren Lacy. Nabors hauled in six passes for 89 yards, while Lacy reeled in 111 receiving yards on four catches.

Auburn struggled in the passing game on Saturday, as Payton Thorne was able to connect on just 55% of his passes. Robby Ashford completed three of four passes for 52 yards. All three of Ashford’s completions were to tight end Brandon Frazier. The visiting Tigers gained 139 yards of rushing, with neither of Auburn’s five rushers gaining more than 69 yards a piece.

Defensively, Eugene Asante led the team in tackles with 12.

LSU struck first on a Daniels touchdown pass to Nabors with 13:21 remaining in the first quarter. The scoring drive ended quickly, as it needed just four plays and 75 yards to complete.

After an Auburn punt, LSU used an 11-play drive to extend their lead to 10-0. Damian Ramos’ 30-yard field goal capped a 66-yard drive with 6:39 remaining in the opening quarter.

The final score of the first quarter came with 2:15 remaining when LSU running back John Emery Jr. scored from two yards away to extend the Bayou Bengals’ lead to 17-0. LSU outgained Auburn, 216-45 in the first quarter, and split their passing and rushing output in half, gaining 109 yards in both categories.

Auburn’s luck quickly changed, as they were the first team to score in the second quarter. Auburn completed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that began in the 1st quarter with a two-yard rush by Jarquez Hunter. Auburn cut into LSU’s lead, 17-7, with 14:22 remaining in the first half.

LSU scored on its fourth possession with 10:21 remaining in the half thanks to Ramos’ second field goal of the game. He connected on a 35-yard field goal to extend LSU’s lead to 20-7. That score would hold as both teams entered the locker room at halftime.

Auburn’s first drive of the second half had promise but fizzled out at the LSU 20-yard line. Auburn drove 55 yards in seven plays, but Ashford was sacked on third down, which forced them to kick a field goal. Alex McPherson connected on a 38-yard field goal to trim LSU’s lead to 20-10 with 11:35 to go in the 3rd quarter.

As LSU has repeatedly done, they responded to Auburn’s score with one of their own. Following Auburn’s field goal, Daniels tossed his second touchdown pass of the game with 8:00 remaining in the 3rd quarter. His connection with Kyren Lacy pushed LSU ahead, 27-10.

It would not take long for LSU to extend their lead. Five minutes after linking with Lacy, Daniels threw his third touchdown pass of the night to Josh Williams to push the LSU lead to 34-10 late in the 3rd quarter.

Auburn’s 4th quarter started similarly to its 2nd quarter, with a quick touchdown. Ashford connected with Frazier for the third time with 14:56 remaining in the game, but the first for a score. The three-yard score cut into LSU’s lead, 34-18.

LSU’s next score came with 8:51 remaining in the game. Running back Logan Diggs scored his first touchdown of the game from five yards out to extend the Tigers’ lead to 41-18. Diggs ended the game with 97 yards on 18 carries. The final blow would come with 2:28 remaining in the game when Josh Daniels ran one yard to push the lead to 48-18.

Auburn’s hunt for its first SEC win of the season will continue next week at Jordan-Hare Stadium when the Tigers host No. 13 Ole Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT and will be televised by ESPN.

