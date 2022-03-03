Instant Analysis: Auburn beats Mississippi Stats 81-68 in overtime

Auburn will get to hang a banner.

The Tigers watched as their 19-point first half lead evaporated in the second half but K.D. Johnson took over in overtime to defeat Mississippi State 81-68 on Wednesday night.

With the win Auburn improved to 26-4 overall and 14-3 in SEC play. Even more importantly, the win clinched a share of the regular-season title. It is just the fourth time Auburn has won the regular-season title and second time in the past five seasons.

Here are our immediate takeaways from the win.

K.D. Johnson takes over in OT

After Auburn turned it over on their first overtime possession Johnson made sure that would not happen again.

Auburn’s fiery guard made an acrobatic layup to give Auburn a 63-62 lead. Following a Mississippi State turnover, he drained a deep three-pointer to put the Tigers up by four.

Following another Bulldog turnover, he got the ball in transition and attacked the basket drawing a foul. He made both free throws to give Auburn a 68-62 lead with 3:15 to play.

He committed a turnover on the next Auburn possession but following a Walker Kessler block in transition Wendell Green Jr. found Johnson under the basket for the layup and the free throw, to push the lead to 71-64 with 2:30 left.

Johnson finished with 12 points in overtime and made sure that Auburn won their fourth ever SEC regular-season championship.

Jabari Smith’s perfect half

You can not play a better half of basketball that Jabari Smith did for Auburn in the opening half. Auburn’s superstar made the first basket of the game, draining a 3-pointer, and would not miss a shot until the second half.

Smith finished the half a perfect 5-of-5 from the field and made both of his free throw attempts to finish the half with 14 points. He also drained both of his 3-point attempts. He showed he is more than just a scorer though, grabbing seven rebounds.

Smith actually outscored the rest of Auburn’s starters 14-11. This made his lack of shots in the second half even more confusing.

After his dominant half, Smith did not attempt a field goal in the first six and a half minutes of the second half. His lack of shots was a major reason the Mississippi State was able to storm back into the game and force overtime.

Thankfully for Auburn, Smith stayed hot, he drained a jumper to tie the game at 61 apiece to with less than a minute to play.

Smith put an exclamation point on the win in overtime with a dunk and a foul to ensure the championship.

He finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds and committed zero turnovers. Smith is clearly Auburn’s best player and if he keeps playing like this, Auburn will have a great chance to make a run in March.

Deadly from deep to start

Auburn’s first basket of the game was a three-pointer from Smith. That opened the floodgates as the team poured it in from three-point range. The Tigers made four of their first six shots from three-point range and went 7-of-14 in the first half.

This was a major reason why Auburn enjoyed a double-digit lead for the majority of the first half and had a 40-28 lead at the break.

While Smith made the first three for Auburn, it was Zep Jasper who stole the show. Auburn’s point guard once again showed he is a capable shooter, draining his first three shots from deep.

When Jasper is aggressive offensively it unlocks another level for the Auburn offence and will be vital for Auburn the rest of the season.

Disastrous second half

Auburn led by as many as 19-points during the first half but the Bulldogs ended the first half on a 6-0 run to make it a 40-28 Auburn lead at half. The Bulldogs carried the momentum into the second half as well, scoring 11 of the first 15 points of the half to make it a 45-39 Auburn lead with 14:45 to play.

After shooting 55% in the first half Auburn’s offence came out ice cold. After making their first shot of the half, Auburn missed their next six shots from the field. Overall, they opened the half 1-of-8 and did not score for nearly six minutes of game time.

Auburn made back-to-back baskets to stop the bleeding but went on another cold streak and Mississippi State did not slow down. The Bulldogs went on a 11-0 run and took a 52-49 lead with 7:57 left to play.

Auburn was simply unable to stop Tolu Smith, who scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the second half. Not only was he scoring, but he was efficient as well, going 6-of-9 from the field.

Overall, Auburn was outscored 33-21 in the second half and after leading by 19 points in the first half needed overtime to secure the win.

Struggling on the glass

For the second straight game Auburn was out rebounded by a significant margin.

After being outrebounded by Tennessee 54-31 Saturday, Auburn was out rebounded by the Bulldogs 50-32

This was crucial for the Mississippi State offence, as they turned their 21 offensive rebounds into 20 second chance points. On the other hand, Auburn had 13 second chance points on seven offensive rebounds.

Clinching a title

With the win Auburn has now guaranteed at least a share of the SEC regular-season title.

This is just the fourth time Auburn has won the regular season title with their most recent one coming in 2018. Auburn’s first championship came in 1960, the next was not until 1999.

Winning two of the last five championships is yet another testament to what a great job Bruce Pearl has done a great building this program. The Tigers will have a chance to win the title outright if they beat South Carolina Saturday.

