Instant analysis: 3 takeaways from Seahawks preseason win over Raiders

Congrats, everyone. We've done it. We've made it through the preseason. The Seattle Seahawks topped the Oakland Raiders, 17-15, on Thursday night from CenturyLink Field to finish with a 3-1 record in exhibition play.

As far as Week 4 of the preseason goes, Thursday night's game was actually pretty entertaining. There were several interesting developments, including a few players who may have earned themselves a roster spot and others who may have lost theirs.

Here is what you need to know from the preseason finale.

1. Geno Smith shines, then gets hurt

If there was any lingering doubt as to who Russell Wilson's backup would be in 2019, Smith definitively won the job in the first half against the Raiders. Smith completed 4-of-7 pass attempts for 107 yards and two touchdowns. The first score was a beauty of a deep ball down the right sideline to Terry Wright for a 38-yard touchdown. The second was an 11-yard back-shoulder throw up the left seam to Jacob Hollister. Smith threaded the throw between two defenders, and Hollister did well to hold onto the football despite getting sandwiched by both.

It was all well and good until Smith went down late in the second quarter with a left knee injury. It didn't appear too serious – Smith was bouncing around on the sideline while massaging his knee – but there's no telling just yet. Assuming it's nothing serious, he'll be Seattle's No. 2 QB.

Paxton Lynch was underwhelming once again, completing just 1-of-7 attempts for four yards.

2. BBK the night's MVP

Ben Burr-Kirven had been awfully quiet during the preseason until an XX-tackle, one-sack outburst against the Raiders. BBK played nearly the entire game and was impressive throughout. He exhibited sideline-to-sideline range and impressive closing speed. Seattle's fifth-round pick tipped a pass at the line of scrimmage and had two tackles for loss.

I've been under the impression that there was one roster spot between BBK and Shaquem Griffin. Burr-Kirven may have won that spot on Thursday. Griffin had an impressive special teams tackle on punt coverage but didn't play a single snap on defense. It appeared that Griffin may have reinjured his knee, an ailment that had held him out of the previous two preseason games.

3. Bubble WRs silent

Jazz Ferguson made a nice contested catch downfield for a 41-yard gain, but other than that, it was a quiet evening for Seahawks wide receivers. John Ursua, Malik Turner and Gary Jennings were all held without a reception.

Jennings finished the preseason with just one catch for 12 yards. To make matters worse for Jennings, the fourth-round pick earned his second personal foul of the preseason while covering a punt as a gunner. He may have played his way off of the roster after a disappointing end to an overall forgettable preseason.

Turner didn't have a catch in any of the four contests. I still think Ursua makes the team as the No. 5 receiver. As for the No. 6 spot? Your guess is as good as mine.

Odds and ends:

- C.J. Prosise had 42 yards on just five carries. His 30-yard run, highlighted by an impressive broken tackle, was one of the top plays for the Seahawks in the game. His spot on the roster should be safe.

- DeShawn Shead started at right cornerback and played very well. His versatility is what will keep him on the roster if he makes it.

- Marquise Blair started at free safety but left after just a few plays. He reaggravated his back injury and didn't return.

- Ugo Amadi had a 34-yard kick return. Between his ability on special teams (both in coverage and as a returner) as well as his versatility in the secondary, Amadi should be on the Seahawks active 46-man roster in Week 1.







