Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Minnesota Vikings select Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama 17th overall

The Minnesota Vikings make yet another draft move by trading up this time and snagging one of the best edge rusher in this class in Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner.

Turner projects well to start immediately opposite Jonathan Greenard on the outside of this Minnesota defense that desperately needs someone to add pressure with the departure of Danielle Hunter to Houston.

An Alabama defensive stud, Turner has been as solid as they come coming off the edge, with excellent length, top level athleticism, and the ability to develop even further, Turner is a home run selection this late into the first round.

Grade: A

