Instant 2024 NFL Draft grades: Arizona Cardinals select Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

The Arizona Cardinals already found their offensive weapon at the top of the draft with Marvin Harrison Jr. and, this time, find the stud on the defensive side of the ball in Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

Robinson projects to start immediately either on the edge or in the interior of the Arizona defensive line. With plenty of flexibility and a defense that is lacking in pass rush talent, Arizona could shift the talented Mizzou man into multiple spots during the game to provide the most pressure possible.

With excellent play strength, a good burst for his size, and a wolverine-like state of mind when attacking the quarterback, Robinson is going to be a tone-setter along the Cardinals’ offensive line.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire